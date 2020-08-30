MLB notes: Padres acquire Moreland in deal with Red Sox

The San Diego Padres made another big move to try and end their playoff drought, acquiring slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade Sunday with Boston.
The Padres haven’t been to the postseason since 2006. They currently have the second-most wins in the NL, trailing only division rival Los Angeles.
Moreland adds more power to an already potent San Diego lineup. On top of that, he brings big-game experience. He’s been in the postseason in seven of his past 10 seasons.
“Being able to add his makeup, character, that will blend in really well into this clubhouse,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said.
As part of the deal, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts.
It’s the second straight day the Padres have made a splashy move. On Saturday, they bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with Kansas City.
Moreland, who turns 35 on Sept. 6, was leading the Red Sox with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .328 batting average. He’s made 19 starts at first base this season and three more as a designated hitter.
Tingler envisions Moreland being in the lineup as a DH and spelling first baseman Eric Hosmer.
The Padres were involved in another trade Sunday, acquiring veteran catcher Jason Castro from the the Los Angeles Angles for reliever Gerardo Reyes.
Reyes, 27, is a hard-throwing right-hander whose fastball averaged 97 mph in 2019, when he went 4-0 with a 7.62 ERA in 27 games for the Padres, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 26 innings.
Castro, 33, signed a one year, $6.85-million contract with the Angels in January, and in 18 games he provided solid game-calling and pitch-framing skills as well as good plate discipline and occasional power in the batter’s box.
Baltimore sends Givens to Colorado
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash considerations.
As part of the deal Sunday, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations.
Givens, 30, has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles. He has 19 strikeouts and two walks.
Givens was a second-round pick by Baltimore in 2009. Over his career, he has a 20-17 mark with a 3.32 ERA.
Braves make deal
with Orioles for Milone
ATLANTA — Desperate for starting pitching as they pursue a third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday for two players to be named.
The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson, who pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week, is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season.
Milone, 33, was thrown right into the mix, starting Sunday night’s game at Philadelphia.
Milone is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA over six starts in his first season with the Orioles. The Braves initially inquired about his availability shortly after ace Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending Achilles injury on Aug. 3.
Cubs pick up Martinez in deal with Rays
The Chicago Cubs acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter.
Martínez, 32, is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games. He made his debut with St. Louis in 2016 and spent four years with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Rays in January.
It’s a rare deal between division leaders ahead of Monday’s trade deadline for the pandemic-shortened season. Tampa Bay is on top of the AL East, and Chicago is trying to hold on in the NL Central.
The Rays acquired two players to be named or cash considerations in the trade.
Elsewhere
Athletics: A member of the Oakland organization tested positive for the coronavirus, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against Houston.
The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was called off less than four hours before the scheduled first pitch.
COVID-19 testing has now postponed 38 games.
The A’s lead the AL West at 22-12.
Mets: New York placed struggling pitchers Dellin Betances and Steven Matz on the injured list.
Betances has right lat tightness. Matz was hampered by left shoulder discomfort and will see a doctor Monday to determine the next step.
Betances is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in 13 appearances this season.
Matz is 0-4 with an 8.63 ERA in six appearances.