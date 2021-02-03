MLB notes: Twins bring back Cruz on one-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and bolstering their bullpen with right-hander Alex Colomé, making two more major moves as spring training fast approaches.
Cruz’s one-year deal is worth $13 million, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations. The contract for Colomé will cover at least one year and $6.25 million, with $5 million for 2021 and an option for 2022 at $5.5 million that can be declined by the Twins for a $1.25 million buyout, according to a second source with knowledge of those negotiations.
Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Colomé, who had 12 saves and an 0.81 ERA in 21 games for the division rival Chicago White Sox in 2020, likely will step in as the primary closer.
Cruz has led the team in homers in each of his two years with the Twins. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020, and the Twins won the AL Central both seasons.
No player in the major leagues has more home runs during the past seven seasons than Cruz (260), who also has the third-most RBIs (663) during that span, according to Sportradar.
Colomé broke in with Tampa Bay in 2013, made the All-Star team in 2016 and spent six seasons there while current Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was on staff with the Rays.
The 32-year-old had 47 saves in 2017, was traded to Seattle in 2018 and dealt again to the White Sox after that season.
Nats, backup catcher Avila complete deal
WASHINGTON— Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, who are expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes.
Avila, who turned 34 last week, was a free agent after playing in 2020 for Minnesota batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season.
He has played 12 years in the majors for five clubs and has a .235 career batting average, 104 homers and 388 RBIs.
Archer returning to Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Archer is returning to the Rays.
The two-time All-Star pitcher agreed to a one-year deal for $6.5 million, plus some slight incentives.
Archer, 32, missed all of the 2020 season with Pittsburgh after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery but is said to be healthy and ready to start the 2021 season. He also underwent hip and hernia surgery in November 2018.
The right-hander went 54-68 with a 3.69 ERA over parts of seven seasons with the Rays, then was traded to the Pirates in July 2018 in a lopsided deal that landed the Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, pitcher Tyler Glasnow and pitching prospect Shane Baz.
Archer went 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA over 1½ seasons with the Pirates. After he missed the 2020 season, for which he was scheduled to make $9 million, the Pirates declined an $11 million option for 2021, making him a free agent.
D’backs, reliever Soria come to terms
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
The two-time All-Star will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances.
Elsewhere
Padres: San Diego promoted general manager A.J. Preller to president of baseball operations and extended his contract through the 2026 season.
The Padres also promoted Erik Greupner from president of business operations to CEO and extended his contract through 2026.
Blue Jays: Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano agreed to a minor league contract with Toronto that includes an invitation to spring training, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Liriano, 37, did not pitch in the majors during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. He was in camp with Philadelphia on a minor league deal when the Phillies released him in July prior to opening day.
Indians: With some spots to fill in their bullpen, Cleveland signed reliever Bryan Shaw to a minor league contract and invited him to big league spring training. Shaw, 33, spent five seasons with the club, appearing in 378 games. The right-hander had a 3.11 ERA.
Rangers: Spencer Patton has signed a minor league contract with Texas that includes an invitation to spring training after pitching in Japan the past four seasons. Patton was 3-2 with a 4.92 ERA in 57 relief appearances last season in Nippon Professional Baseball.