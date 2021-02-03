MLB notes: Twins bring back Cruz on one-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and bolstering their bullpen with right-hander Alex Colomé, making two more major moves as spring training fast approaches.

Cruz’s one-year deal is worth $13 million, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations. The contract for Colomé will cover at least one year and $6.25 million, with $5 million for 2021 and an option for 2022 at $5.5 million that can be declined by the Twins for a $1.25 million buyout, according to a second source with knowledge of those negotiations.

Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Colomé, who had 12 saves and an 0.81 ERA in 21 games for the division rival Chicago White Sox in 2020, likely will step in as the primary closer.

Cruz has led the team in homers in each of his two years with the Twins. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020, and the Twins won the AL Central both seasons.

No player in the major leagues has more home runs during the past seven seasons than Cruz (260), who also has the third-most RBIs (663) during that span, according to Sportradar.