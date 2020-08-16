MLB nptes: LeMahieu goes on injured list

NEW YORK — American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of a sprained left thumb, joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the sidelines.
LeMahieu was hurt during an awkward swing in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 11-5 victory over Boston and left the game two innings later. LeMahieu hurt the same thumb in 2018 while with Colorado. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu hold him the thumb felt similar Saturday night. LeMahieu was on the disabled list from May 14 to June 1 that year.
LeMahieu, a 32-year-old second baseman, is hitting .411 with two homers and eight RBIs.
Jays’ Bichette out with strained knee
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list Sunday, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Play resumed in the fourth inning without Bichette. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat and undergoing testing, including an MRI.
Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League.
Yates goes on IL with elbow problem
PHOENIX — The San Diego Padres placed relief pitcher Kirby Yates on the 10-day injured list with the hope that is all that will be needed.
A source close to Yates asserted “something minor” was causing the irritation in the back of his right (throwing) elbow. Another source explained the location of the irritation suggests tendinitis or impingement rather than a UCL tear and need for Tommy John surgery.
The team recalled right-hander David Bednar, who was already in Arizona as a member of the taxi squad.