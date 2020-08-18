MLB roundup: Astros top Rockies in 11 on Straw's hit

HOUSTON — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.
The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.
The right-handers had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed just three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.
Diamondbacks 10, Athletics 1: Nick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and Arizona stretched its winning streak to six games with a home victory over Oakland. The Diamondbacks batted around each of the first two innings to complete their first undefeated homestand since Aug. 25-31, 2017.
Padres 6, Rangers 4: Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and visiting San Diego, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat Texas for a two-game sweep.
Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer against his former team, and five Padres relievers combined for six scoreless innings to close the victory.
Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs.
Giants 8, Angels 2: Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a road victory over Los Angeles.
Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy’s fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game. It was the right fielder’s team-leading sixth homer, with all but one coming with two strikes.
Woodward, Gibaut draw suspensions
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers manager Chris Woodward was serving a one-game suspension during Tuesday’s game against the Padres a day after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut threw behind San Diego hitter Manny Machado following a grand slam.
Gibaut was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games, appealed the suspension and was active for Tuesday’s game.
He came in Monday night in the eighth inning after young Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs in a game it eventually won 14-4.
Woodward immediately displayed his displeasure with what he perceived as a violation of an unwritten rule of baseball. After the game, the skipper said the pitch got away from Gibaut.
Elsewhere
Braves: Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis was placed on the 10-day injured list after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
The Braves announced the move just minutes before the start of their game Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.
Markakis initially opted out of the shortened season because of concerns about the coronavirus. A few games into the season, the 36-year-old changed his mind and decided to play. The Braves did not provide details of how Markakis may have been exposed to the virus.
Rays: Two-way rookie Brendan McKay will have season-ending surgery on his left throwing shoulder Wednesday. McKay, 24, tested positive for the coronavirus in early July and missed most of the club’s preseason camp. He was cleared to resume activities July 31 and reported to the club’s alternate site, but then experienced stiffness in his pitching shoulder and was shut down last week.
Mets: New York made a last-minute change to its rotation Tuesday, placing scheduled starter David Peterson on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue and recalling Corey Oswalt to take his place. Peterson is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings over four starts.
Reds: The game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result. The final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park were postponed.
Indians: Cleveland manager Terry Francona will miss his team’s three-game series with the Pirates, which began Tuesday night. General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a “scheduled procedure” to address a gastrointestinal issue.