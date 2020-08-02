BALTIMORE — Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
After the final out, the Orioles celebrated their first series sweep since Aug. 27-29, 2018, against Toronto, and first against Tampa Bay since 2016.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who have dropped five straight to fall two games under .500 (4-6) for the first time since June 28, 2018 (39-41).
With the score 1-all in the seventh, Cedric Mullins reached on a bunt against Jalen Beeks (0-1). Chaz Roe entered and Mullins stole second before Alberto hit an opposite-field liner to right. Núñez followed with an RBI single, and José Iglesias added a run-scoring double into the left-field corner.
Evan Phillips (1-0) pitched the seventh to earn his first major league win, and Cole Sulser picked up his third save as part of a Baltimore bullpen that held the Rays hitless over four innings.
Braves 4, Mets 0: Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the visiting Mets and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.
The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that Céspedes wasn’t at the ballpark and the team hadn’t been able to contact him.
After the game, Van Wagenen said: “He’s decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.”
The Braves sent New York to its fifth straight loss.
Twins 3, Indians 1: Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and Minnesota used its bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a home victory over Cleveland, taking the four-game series from its primary division competitor.
Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third. Garver homered in the second as the Twins built a 3-0 lead against Indians starter Aaron Civale (1-1).
Rockies 9, Padres 6: Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and Colorado held off San Diego in Denver. The Rockies moved to 6-2, which is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history. They began 7-1 in 1995.
Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0: Clayton Kershaw threw 5ª sharp innings in his season debut, NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season and Los Angeles beat Arizona in Phoenix.
Mookie Betts homered ans doubled before leaving early because of an injury. The Dodgers won three times in the four-game series, and have taken five of six overall.
Kershaw (1-0) gave up three hits, walked none and struck out six.
Astros 6, Angels 5: Alex Bregman hit an RBI single in the 11th inning, and Houston rallied for a road victory over Los Angeles. Bregman also homered, and Josh Reddick delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth as the Astros took two of three at Angel Stadium. Blake Taylor (1-0) retired Brian Goodwin on a soft fly to center with the bases loaded to end it. Albert Pujols hit a grand slam for the Angels, who got another rocky start from Shohei Ohtani in his first home mound appearance since June 2018.
Cubs 2, Pirates 1: Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving Chicago a home victory over Pittsburgh.
Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez’s first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce (0-1).
Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for the win.
Athletics 3, Mariners 2: Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt became the first Oakland starter to earn a victory this season and the visiting Athletics beat Seattle.
Laureano’s two-out home run snapped a string of 23⅓ innings by Mariners starters without allowing an earned run and helped the A’s win their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak.
Rangers 9, Giants 5: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run home run and visiting Texas beat San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep. Shin-Soo Choo also went deep for Texas.
Reds 4-4, Tigers 3-0: Trevor Bauer made short work of Detroit, capping Major League Baseball’s first seven-inning doubleheader with a shutout. Bauer threw a two-hitter in Cincinnati’s road victory in the second game. The Reds beat the Tigers 4-3 in the opener. MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twin bills caused by weather and coronavirus-related postponements. Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to lift the Reds to the win in the first game. The Reds-Tigers game was rained out Saturday. Bauer was supposed to pitch, and he was furious when there was a delay so close to the start time. But the postponement meant he only had to throw seven innings for his shutout Sunday. He finished with 111 pitches. Bauer wasn’t confirmed as the starter for the second game until he arrived at the park. Matt Davidson had an RBI single in the first inning and Aristides Aquino added another in the second against Detroit starter Daniel Norris (0-1). Christian Colon added a two-run single in the seventh to give Bauer a four-run cushion.
White Sox 9, Royals 2: White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and visiting Chicago beat Kansas City to finish a three-game sweep.
Notes
Rockies: Colorado may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career. anager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand Saturday during a throwing session. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots.
Reds: Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto hwas placed on the injured list before the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader against Detroit. The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list.
Mets: General manager Brodie Van Wagenen dealt right-handed prospect Jordan Humphreys to the Giants for outfielder Billy Hamilton.
Cubs: Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment.
