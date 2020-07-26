BOSTON — Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander hit two-run home runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Sunday.
José Iglesias added four hits for the Orioles, who took the final two games of the season-opening series.
Baltimore’s Wade LeBlanc (1-0) gave up two home runs but settled down over 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out four. Cole Sulser held the Red Sox scoreless over the final two innings to get the save.
Boston starter Ryan Weber (0-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings, walking three and allowing six runs and six hits, including a pair of home runs.
LeBlanc got through the first five innings relatively unscathed, allowing only four hits and the two home runs. He was sitting on a 6-2 lead in the sixth before giving up a leadoff, infield single to Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George). He got the next two hitters out before a double by Rafael Devers put runners at second and third.
LeBlanc was pulled in favor of Miguel Castro, and Xander Bogaerts delivered a two-run single cut the lead to 6-4.
That was as close as the Red Sox got.
Athletics 6, Angels 4: Shohei Ohtani didn’t record an out in the two-way star’s long-awaited return to the mound for Los Angeles, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done in a road loss to the Athletics.
The right-hander from Japan gave up Marcus Semien’s leadoff single and three straight walks before a mound visit and Mark Canha’s two-run single. Robbie Grossman singled in another run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani (0-1) with Matt Andriese down 4-0.
The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. David Fletcher wound up with four hits.
Cubs 9, Brewers 1: Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and Chicago beat visiting Milwaukee to take two of three in their opening series.
Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago.
Contreras smacked an RBI double in the Cubs’ four-run fourth and a long solo homer in the seventh. Ian Happ added a two-run drive in the eighth and Anthony Rizzo belted a solo shot one out later. It was the second homer for both Happ and Rizzo.
Mariners 7, Astros 6: Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift Seattle to a road win over Houston, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series.
The Mariners trailed by 1 entering the eighth before Shed Long Jr.’s run-scoring single tied it at 5 with one out.
Long stole second base with two outs before Lewis, who homered in the first two games, knocked a ball thrown by Chris Devenski (0-1) into right field to score two and put the Mariners on top.
Seattle went 1-18 against Houston last season and lost the first two games of this season to extend the skid.
Pirates 5, Cardinals 1: Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the visiting Pirates beat St. Louis.
Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered, and Mitch Keller pitched five solid innings for the Pirates.
Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes.
Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about 6 feet away. Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 5: Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right-field corner in the 10th inning, gave Tampa Bay a victory over Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay’s defensive whiz delivered the second walkoff hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force extra innings, then fell behind again 5-4 when Blue Jays pinch-runner Santiago Espinal stole third base and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly off Chaz Roe (1-0).
Rockies 5, Rangers 2: Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness, and the visiting Rockies beat the Rangers.
Kluber, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, lasted just one inning and 18 pitches in his first start in almost 15 months. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was knocked out of his last start for the Indians on May 1, 2019, after his right forearm was broken by a comeback liner.
Twins 14, White Sox 2: Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping visiting Minnesota beat Chicago.
Cruz added two doubles and drove in seven runs for the reigning AL Central champion Twins, who won two of three. Maeda (1-0), a Japanese right-hander who was traded in February from the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings.
Touted rookie Luis Robert hit his first career home run and right-hander Reynaldo López (0-1) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited early with injuries for the White Sox. López exited with right shoulder tightness after recording just two outs, throwing 38 pitches and allowing four runs.
Marlins 11, Phillies 6: Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas each hit three-run homers and Miami claimed a road win over Philadelphia.
Jose Urena, Miami’s opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, was bumped from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The Marlins did not disclose the reason.
The Marlins rallied from 4-0 and 5-4 holes to rough up Phillies starter Vince Velasquez and four relievers.
Indians 9, Royals 2: More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings and José Ramírez homered twice as Cleveland clobbered visiting Kansas City.
Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians.
Carrasco was in command of the Royals from the outset. He allowed two runs and five hits before he was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh.
Diamondbacks 4, Padres 3: Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off struggling Kirby Yates, and Arizona rallied for four runs off San Diego’s vaunted bullpen to earn a road victory after the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era.
The Padres had been MLB’s last undefeated team after St. Louis and Houston lost earlier in the day.
San Diego’s Garrett Richards left with a 1-0 lead after holding Arizona to one hit in five innings, but the Diamondbacks, who struggled offensively in their first two games, came alive three innings after ovullo was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Mark Ripperger.
Tigers 3, Reds 2: C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day in a road victory over the Reds.
