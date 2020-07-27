WASHINGTON — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays.
Toronto improved to 2-2 and dropped the World Series champions to 1-3 by going deep — over and over again.
Washington kept getting hits, 11 in all, against Toronto starter Trent Thornton and six relievers. But other than Kurt Suzuki’s double that scored Eric Thames from first base in the fourth, Thornton’s last inning, the Nationals could not come through.
They hit into four double plays. Three times, they stranded a man on third. They left a total of 10 runners on base.
Ryan Borucki (1-0) got four outs to earn the win, and Anthony Bass got his first save of the year.
Rays 14, Braves 5: Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ home romp over Atlanta.
Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Reliever Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.
Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.
Renfroe got his 11th career multihomer game with a solo shot in the fifth off Touki Toussaint.
Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta’s 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.
Athletics 3, Angels 0: Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam, and Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles as the teams concluded their season-opening wraparound series.
Bassitt (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded predicament in the fourth when he threw out Tommy La Stella at the plate to start an inning-ending double play.
The A’s took three of four from the Angels and won their opening series of a season for the first time since 2010, when they won three of four against the Mariners.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for San Diego, which beat visiting Arizona to take three of four games in their opening series.
The Padres outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games.
San Diego hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2010.
The Padres scored five runs in the fourth inning before Luke Weaver (0-1) recorded an out. The outburst was highlighted by Tatis’ triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.