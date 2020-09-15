MLB roundup: Bubble puts World Series in Rangers' park

Dan Halem, MLB deputy commissioner, said MLB and the players’ association were in the process of finalizing details of the agreement, which provides for players to be tested daily during the postseason.

While the NFL plays the Super Bowl at a neutral site selected in advanced, baseball has resisted the idea.

The World Series was last played at one site in 1944 at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis, where the Cardinals beat the Browns 4 games to 2. New York’s Polo Grounds hosted all the games in 1921 and 1922, the last two seasons it was the home of both the New York Giants and Yankees. The Giants won both titles.

AL teams in mathematical contention are to start a transition period on Sept. 22 and NL teams the following day in which up to 28 active roster players, 12 taxi-squad players and 50 additional personnel ranging from bullpen catchers to front office staff must remain at the team’s transitional hotel or travel with the team on the road.

Elsewhere

Mariners: The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires.