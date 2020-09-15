MLB roundup: Bubble puts World Series in Rangers' park

NEW YORK — The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played at one site since 1944.
As part of an agreement finalized Tuesday, the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The best-of-three first round of the postseason — expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year — will be at the top-seeded teams.
The World Series will be at Globe Life Park in Arlington, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year adjacent to the Rangers’ old ballpark. The American League Championship Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park, and the National League at Globe Life Park.
The AL Division Series will be at San Diego and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Off days were eliminated for the Division Series and League Championship Series, which will stress pitching and put emphasis on deeper rotations and bullpens. The two traditional off days were retained for the World Series.
Texas is last in the AL West at 17-30 entering Tuesday, with little chance of advancing to the postseason.
Dan Halem, MLB deputy commissioner, said MLB and the players’ association were in the process of finalizing details of the agreement, which provides for players to be tested daily during the postseason.
While the NFL plays the Super Bowl at a neutral site selected in advanced, baseball has resisted the idea.
The World Series was last played at one site in 1944 at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis, where the Cardinals beat the Browns 4 games to 2. New York’s Polo Grounds hosted all the games in 1921 and 1922, the last two seasons it was the home of both the New York Giants and Yankees. The Giants won both titles.
AL teams in mathematical contention are to start a transition period on Sept. 22 and NL teams the following day in which up to 28 active roster players, 12 taxi-squad players and 50 additional personnel ranging from bullpen catchers to front office staff must remain at the team’s transitional hotel or travel with the team on the road.
Elsewhere
Mariners: The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires.
The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.
The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.
Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton was activated by New York on Tuesday after the designated hitter missed 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.
New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.
Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is expected to be activated later this week.
Tuesday’s games
Rays 6, Nationals 1: Ryan Yarbrough stopped a personal 16-game winless streak, Nate Lowe homered and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Yarbrough (1-3) followed opener John Curtiss in the second inning and gave up one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings for his first win since Aug 11, 2019 at Seattle.
Red Sox 2, Marlins 0: Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching visiting Boston past Miami.
Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches. The 24-year-old righty became Boston’s 15th starting pitcher this season.
Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) broke up a scoreless game with an opposite-field double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth.
Reds 4, Pirates 1: Cincinnati blitzed Joe Musgrove with two singles and a walk to start the first inning before Musgrove hit another batter, gave up a sacrifice fly and another single, and the Reds went on to claim a home win.
The Pirates got little against Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen, scoring only one run on a single from first baseman Colin Moran in the fourth and losing their seventh game in a row.