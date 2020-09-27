MLB roundup: Cardinals, Brewers earn playoff berths

ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later.
St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and open a three-game wild card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.
The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed and a third consecutive postseason berth after the Padres beat San Francisco.
Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Dodgers in Los Angeles in a three-game series that also starts Wednesday.
Rays 5, Phillies 0: Rookie pitcher Josh Fleming allowed four hits over six innings and AL East champion Tampa Bay eliminated Philadelphia from from the playoff race with a home victory.
Philadelphia needed a win over the Rays and losses by San Francisco and Milwaukee to earn its first playoff berth in nine years. The Brewers and Giants lost, but the Phillies were unable to give themselves a chance.
Fleming (5-0) struck out five and walked one for the top-seeded Rays, who will face No. 8 seed Toronto in a best-of-three wild card series that starts Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
Padres 5, Giants 4: San Francisco’s postseason hopes were dashed on the final day of the regular season as the Giants were handed a home loss by playoff-bound San Diego.
Reds 5, Twins 3: Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and visiting Cincinnati beat Minnesota in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.
Cincinnati (31-29) became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta starting Wednesday.
Minnesota (36-24) clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The Twins host No. 6 Houston starting Tuesday.
Cubs 10, White Sox 8: Reynaldo López struggled and the White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs.
The White Sox (35-25) finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008.
Bryant, Billy Hamilton and David Bote homered for the Cubs, who are the NL’s third seed and will be at Wrigley Field for the wild card round beginning on Wednesday against No. 6 seed Miami.
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 5: Baltimore’s road win denied Toronto a chance to finish second in the AL East and relegated the Blue Jays to the eighth seed in the AL playoffs. Renato Núñez reached base three times in his return to the lineup and Cedric Mullins hit two triples for the Orioles.
Indians 8, Pirates 6: Cleveland will be staying home for the first round of the postseason. Carlos Santana had four RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as the Indians rallied for a home win over Pittsburgh to put themselves in position to gain home-field advantage for their AL wild card series. The White Sox’ loss to the Cubs sealed the Indians’ playoff seeding.
Athletics 6, Mariners 2: Mark Canha drove in four runs and Oakland s came back to beat visiting Seattle. Oakland’s victory, coupled with Minnesota’s loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A’s the No. 2 seed in the AL playoffs. They’ll be home for a best-of-three series against the seventh-seeded White Sox beginning Tuesday.
Nationals 15, Mets 5: Juan Soto became the National League’s youngest batting champion, Trea Turner hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs, and Washington closed the season with a home victory over New York.
Soto walked and singled before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the third inning, elevating his average to .351 and sealing the NL lead in the category.
Soto, 21, surpassed Brooklyn’s Pete Reiser for the youngest ever to take a batting crown. Reiser was 22 when he ended the 1941 season hitting a league-leading .343.
Marlins 5, Yankees 0: Miami ended a streak of 10 losing seasons, beating host New York behind a home run and three RBIs from rookie Jazz Chisholm.
The Marlins lost outfielder Starling Marté (bruised left ear) and right-hander José Ureña (right hand) to injuries in the first three innings.
New York (33-27) hung on for the AL’s fifth seed when third-place Toronto (32-28) lost to Baltimore. The Yankees will play at Cleveland in the first round.
Red Sox 9, Braves 1: Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) homered and made a leaping catch as last-place Boston beat Atlanta on the road. Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched with left wrist irritation and right-handed reliever Chris Martin exited with right groin discomfort.
Rangers 8, Astros 4: Houston (29-31) is going into the playoffs with a losing record after Rougned Odor homered twice for Texas in a home win.
Notes
Red Sox: Ron Roenicke was told Sunday he will not return as manager of the Boston Red Sox (23-37), ending a one-year stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East.
Angels: Los Angeles fired general manager Billy Eppler after the long-struggling franchise finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch.