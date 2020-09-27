MLB roundup: Cardinals, Brewers earn playoff berths

Padres 5, Giants 4: San Francisco’s postseason hopes were dashed on the final day of the regular season as the Giants were handed a home loss by playoff-bound San Diego.

Reds 5, Twins 3: Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and visiting Cincinnati beat Minnesota in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.

Cincinnati (31-29) became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta starting Wednesday.

Minnesota (36-24) clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The Twins host No. 6 Houston starting Tuesday.

Cubs 10, White Sox 8: Reynaldo López struggled and the White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox (35-25) finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Bryant, Billy Hamilton and David Bote homered for the Cubs, who are the NL’s third seed and will be at Wrigley Field for the wild card round beginning on Wednesday against No. 6 seed Miami.