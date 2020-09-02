MLB roundup: Chapman draws suspension, fine for head pitch

NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chapman, who previously was disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night’s game.
Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.
Cash said following the game that someone has to be accountable, adding, “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”
Boone and Cash were scheduled to serve their suspensions Wednesday as the Rays and Yankees wrapped up a three-game series in New York. Chapman was also scheduled to begin serving his suspension Wednesday, unless he appeals.
Tigers’ Jones suffers broken left hand
Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday in a 12-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jones was leading off the eighth inning with the Tigers ahead 6-1 when he was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the reliever’s major league debut.
Bickford hit each of the first two batters he faced: Jones and Emilio Bonifacio. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game that Bonifacio was fine.
Jones immediately left the game. The Tigers later announced he had fractured his hand.
Jones, 28, is hitting .268 with five homers, 14 RBIs and an .849 OPS in 97 at-bats.
Cubs put Quintana on injured list
The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher José Quintana on the 10-day injured list with left lat inflammation and recalled right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from the club’s alternate site.
Adam will be available for the Cubs tonight when they continue their three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Adam, 29, has gone 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in three relief appearances this year.
Wednesday’s games
Mets 9, Orioles 4: Michael Conforto went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Pete Alonso hit a solo shot and New York beat Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.
Conforto matched his career high in hits with a two-run homer in the first inning, RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh, and a run-scoring single in the eighth. His first double made it 3-2, and New York padded the advantage as part of a 14-hit attack.
Rockies 9, Giants 6: Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as Colorado bounced back from a battering, rallying to beat San Francisco in Denver..
A day after getting 27 hits in a 23-5 rout at Coors Field, and Alex Dickerson leading the way with three home runs and two doubles, the Giants again started fast. Mike Yastrzemski homered to help San Francisco score four times on six hits in the first inning.
By the fourth inning, the Giants already had six runs and 11 hits. But the Rockies bullpen pitched shutout ball the rest of the way.
Hampson homered for the third time in two days. Pillar, acquired in a trade with Boston on Monday, hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in a five-run seventh inning.
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1: Lourdes Gurriel hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that propelled Toronto to a road win over Miami and a split of a two-game set.
Sixto Sanchez rarely made mistakes in the third start of his big league career, but Gurriel took advantage of an inside slider and helped improve the Blue Jays’ record to 19-16.
The home run served as the only runs Sanchez gave up over seven innings. He struck out five, scattered six hits and did not issue a walk.
Reds 4, Cardinals 3: Cincinnati’s Joey Votto laced an RBI single to right-center field to drive in the winning run for a home victory over St. Louis.
Votto’s single came with Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos ahead 0-2 after getting Votto to foul off the first two pitches he saw in the at-bat.
The hit by the former MVP allowed the Reds to avoid a series sweep.