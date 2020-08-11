Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.
Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his clash with two cameramen in 2005.
“I accept MLB’s suspension and will learn from this,” Cintrón said. “Although I never referenced Ramon’s mother, my actions were inappropriate. I apologize for my part in Sunday’s unfortunate incident.”
Laureano appealed, so his discipline didn’t begin Tuesday night against the Angels, Major League Baseball said.
Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintrón, 41.
Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the AL West the past two years. A’s pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.
Laureano was hit for the third time in the weekend series swept by Oakland — the fifth time the A’s were hit in all while the Astros didn’t get plunked once — and he pointed at Castellanos.
Players rushed out of both dugouts. Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett, and the umpiring crew could easily be heard yelling at the players to “get back to the dugout!” through a ballpark with no fans.
A former infielder from Puerto Rico, Cintrón played parts of nine major league seasons with Arizona, the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore and Washington. He won’t be eligible to coach again until Sept. 2, when the Astros are scheduled to host Texas.
Clevinger, Plesac punished for protocol breaches
The Cleveland Indians placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians’ win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff.
The Indians immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning of his violation, but the Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with his teammates, coaches and other personnel.
Both pitchers remain in quarantine. It’s not immediately clear when they’ll be back. Major League Baseball permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for nonbaseball reasons.
Twins acquire Vargas from Diamondbacks
The Minnesota Twins have acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.
Vargas, 29, was one of the D-backs’ primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions.
Tigers’ Cron goes on IL with left knee sprain
The Detroit Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain.
Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag.
Cron stayed on the ground in apparent pain during the play and afterward.
Pirates put opening-day starter Musgrove on IL
An unexpected break didn’t stop the stream of pitchers to the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team placed opening day-starter Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL with what manager Derek Shelton called a right triceps issue. The Pirates scratched Musgrove (0-3, 6.75 ERA) before Sunday’s start against Detroit with what Shelton called an ankle injury.
Musgrove is the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher to be placed on the injured list this season. The list includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick. It doesn’t include closer Keone Kela, who has yet to pitch this season after testing positive for COVID-19. The Pirates began the truncated season with starters Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer already out due to injury.
Travis Williams will start when Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati for a four-game series beginning on Thursday.
