MLB roundup: Clevinger hurt in Padres' loss to Angels

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres might have suffered a blow to the front of their playoff rotation when right-hander Mike Clevinger was suddenly pulled after only one inning in his start Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
The Padres, who’ve clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 14 seasons, said Clevinger’s departure wasn’t planned but offered no other details.
Clevinger’s start had been pushed back from Saturday night because of tightness in his right biceps. Manager Jayce Tingler said on Tuesday that Clevinger threw a bullpen session on Monday and seemed good to go for Wednesday afternoon’s start.
A few days earlier, Tingler held out hope that Clevinger might even be able to make two more starts before the regular season ended, even if the second one was brief.
While Clevinger had been the presumed Game 1 starter in the wild card round starting next Wednesday, that role could now go to Dinelson Lamet.
Clevinger, obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31, breezed through a perfect first inning on 12 pitches.
Indians 3, White Sox 2: Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a home win over Chicago and dropped the White Sox into a tie with Minnesota for the AL Central lead.
Bieber, who leads the big leagues with eight wins, allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts in his eighth double-digit strikeout game, also a major league high.
He lowered his major league-leading ERA from 1.74.
Phillies 12, Nationals 3: Given a chance to be a DH so he could ease the burden on his bothersome back, Bryce Harper homered twice against his former team, helping visiting Philadelphia beat Washington and pushing the 2019 World Series champ to the brink of elimination from the playoff race.
The loss ended Washington’s modest — albeit season-best — four-game winning streak and left its record at 23-33.
The Phillies are 28-29 and third in the NL East but still in the chase for a playoff berth.
Mariners 3, Astros 2: Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings, Ty France drove in a pair of runs and Seattle kept itsr slim postseason hopes alive with a home win over Houston.
Seattle closed the home portion of its schedule taking two of three from the Astros and enter the final weekend three back of Houston with four games to play for second place in the AL West. Seattle closes with four games at Oakland, while the Astros go to Texas for four games.
Reds 6, Brewers 1: Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and Cincinnati won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the visiting Brewers.
The Reds are in position for a wild card playoff berth after taking two of three from their NL Central rival. Cincinnati has won nine of 11, its best streak of the season, to get a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2013 under manager Dusty Baker.
Reflecting the urgency of winning the final game of the series, Cincinnati had Bauer (5-4) pitch on three days’ rest. He allowed four hits and struck out 12 in eight innings.
Diamondbacks 7, Rangers 3: Rookie Wyatt Mathisen hit his first two career homers, fellow rookie Daulton Varsho knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple, and Arizona rallied for a home victory over Texas.
The Diamondbacks were trailing 3-1 going into the sixth but rallied for a six-run inning off Rangers pitchers Wes Benjamin, Nick Goody and Brett Martin. Arizona sent 10 batters to the plate. Carson Kelly had a game-tying, two-run single, Varsho followed with the go-ahead triple, and then Mathisen and Tim Locastro hit back-to-back homers to push the lead to 7-3.
Notes
Royals: Kansas City placed outfielder Bubba Starling and right-hander Kyle Zimmer on the injured list and returned left-hander Mike Montgomery and outfielder Franchy Cordero from rehab assignments.
Atlantic League: Major League Baseball is making the independent Atlantic League its first “partner league,” a distinction awarded as the expiration nears of MLB’s agreement with the affiliated National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.
MLB said it will meet regularly with the Atlantic League to discuss promotional opportunities. The sides extended their agreement through 2023 to stage experiments in the Atlantic League, which tested an automated ball-strike system to call pitches in 2019.