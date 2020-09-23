MLB roundup: Clevinger hurt in Padres' loss to Angels

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres might have suffered a blow to the front of their playoff rotation when right-hander Mike Clevinger was suddenly pulled after only one inning in his start Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Padres, who’ve clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 14 seasons, said Clevinger’s departure wasn’t planned but offered no other details.

Clevinger’s start had been pushed back from Saturday night because of tightness in his right biceps. Manager Jayce Tingler said on Tuesday that Clevinger threw a bullpen session on Monday and seemed good to go for Wednesday afternoon’s start.

A few days earlier, Tingler held out hope that Clevinger might even be able to make two more starts before the regular season ended, even if the second one was brief.

While Clevinger had been the presumed Game 1 starter in the wild card round starting next Wednesday, that role could now go to Dinelson Lamet.

Clevinger, obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31, breezed through a perfect first inning on 12 pitches.