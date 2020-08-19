MLB roundup: Cubs split twin bill with Cardinals

CHICAGO — David Bote hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh and final inning, Adbert Alzolay pitched five solid innings in his first start of the season, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to split a doubleheader.
St. Louis’ Brad Miller hit a tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth against Jeremy Jeffress (2-1). But the Cubs quickly answered.
Playing as the visitor in the nightcap because the game was a makeup from a postponed series in St. Louis from earlier this month, the Cubs loaded the bases against Andrew Miller (0-1) on singles by Kyle Schwarber, Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner with one out. Bote, whose pinch-hit, hit three-run homer won the second game of Monday’s doubleheader, then lined a single to center against Giovanny Gallegos, making it 4-2 and propelling the Cubs to their third win in four games.
Craig Kimbrel, who lost the closer’s job after a shaky start to the season, worked the seventh for his first save. He struck out Kolten Wong after hitting Tommy Edman with two out to close out an unusual five-game, three-day series.
In the opener, Matt Carpenter belted a first-inning grand slam and the Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-3. St. Louis held Chicago to two hits in the seven-inning game even though shaky starter Jack Flaherty only recorded five outs.
Alzolay gave the Cubs what they were looking for in his third major league start, holding the reigning division champions to an unearned run and two hits. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked one after being called up from Chicago’s alternate site in South Bend, Ind.
Johan Oviedo went five innings for St. Louis in his major league debut, giving up two runs and two hits.
Royals 4, Reds 0: Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading Kansas City to a home win over Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader
Keller (3-0) has won all of this starts this season after coming back from a positive test for COVID-19 and hasn’t permitted a run in 17 2/3 innings.
Pitching in seven-inning game, Keller held the Reds without a hit until Tucker Barnhart looped a single into center field to begin the sixth.
Keller gave up three hits, struck out five and walked Jesse Winker three times — his only walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old righty exited with two on and Trevor Rosenthal retired the only batter he faced for his sixth save.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2: Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and visiting Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Baltimore.
Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.
Red Sox 6, Phillies 3: Boston ended its nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs to beat visiting Philadelphia.
Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.
Notes
Astros: Houston designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, last season’s AL rookie of the year, will miss the rest of the season because of a partially torn right patellar tendon that requires surgery, manager Dusty Baker said.
Álvarez hit 27 homers in 313 at-bats last season but appeared in just two games this year. He missed Houston’s summer camp and the first three weeks of the season while recovering from the coronavirus.
Álvarez made his season debut on Friday and homered against Seattle. He played again Saturday but was scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of the knee injury.
Blue Jays: Toronto rookie right-hander Nate Pearson was placed on the 10-day injured list after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start. Selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, Pearson told the team about the injury after a poor outing against the Orioles on Tuesday night in which he gave up three homers, five runs and three walks in four-plus innings.
Reds: Cincinnati put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas to face his former team before a doubleheader against Kansas City.
The reason for Senzel’s injury designation was not provided, though he missed time earlier this season after reporting symptoms of COVID-19. He was hitting .244 with two homers, five doubles and two steals in 14 games.
Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of a injured left quadriceps.