CLEVELAND — Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.
Hendricks (3-1) didn’t have much trouble with the slumping Indians, who came in batting a major league-worst .192. He allowed one run and seven hits and handled everyone in Cleveland’s lineup but Franmil Reyes, who got three hits.
The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under manager David Ross, matching the club’s start after 15 games in 1970.
Rizzo homered in the third off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), David Bote drove in two runs and Kris Bryant connected for a 430-foot shot as the Cubs swept the two-game interleague set.
Hendricks hadn’t faced the Indians since Nov. 2, 2016, when he started the finale as the Cubs beat the Indians in extra innings to clinch their first Series title since 1908.
Athletics 8, Angels 4: Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and Oakland averted a sweep with a road victory over Los Angeles.
Piscotty put the A’s ahead with his solo drive in the fourth inning. Olson and Grossman also went deep off Griffin Canning (0-3) as Oakland’s offense bounced back after being shut out on Tuesday night.
Seven of the Athletics’ nine hits were for extra bases, including a pair of doubles by Matt Chapman.
Laureano contributed with his glove. He remained in Oakland’s lineup while Major League Baseball decides on his appeal of a six-game suspension after being involved in a benches-clearing brawl Sunday against the Houston Astros.
Laureano made a sliding catch to rob Jo Adell of a single in the fifth and then made leaping grabs at the wall to rob Tommy La Stella and Brian Goodwin of extra-base hits.
White Sox 7, Tigers 5: Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift Chicago to a road victory over Detroit.
Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs.
Anderson, who led the majors in batting last year at .335, came off the injured list Tuesday after being sidelined by a strained groin. He had a triple, too, by the end of the third inning and added two singles before striking out on three pitches in the eighth.
Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 7: Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as visiting Arizona battered Colorado in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by hot Charlie Blackmon.
Blackmon began the game batting .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.
Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.
Marte had three hits, including a go-ahead single in an eight-run seventh inning.
Notes
Dodgers: Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly’s suspension for throwing pitches near the heads of Houston hitters was reduced to five games on appeal.
Kelly was originally penalized eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a 96 mph fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and two curves that brushed back Carlos Correa.
Yankees: Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Wednesday night because of tightness in his lower body and it was uncertain whether the oft-injured slugger would return for the start of a weekend series against Boston. Judge began the day leading the majors with nine home runs and tied at the top with 20 RBIs for the AL East leaders. Clint Frazier, promoted this week from the team’s alternate training site when Giancarlo Stanton was put on the injured list with a strained hamstring, started in right field in place of Judge.
Marlins: The Miami players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak are all asymptomatic, and some have applied for reinstatement, manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday.
The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list last week following an outbreak in Philadelphia that forced seven games to be postponed. The infected players returned to Miami to be quarantined, and will likely need rehab workouts before rejoining the team.
Red Sox: Boston left fielder Andrew Benintendi not only fell down and was tagged out trying to go from first to third on Alex Verdugo’s RBI single in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the Rays, but he strained his right rib cage on the play and is now headed to the 10-day injured list.
