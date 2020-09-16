MLB roundup: Dodgers top Padres, grab playoff spot

SAN DIEGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the pandemic-shortened season, beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 Wednesday behind Dustin May’s effort out of the bullpen and home runs from AJ Pollock and former Virginia star Chris Taylor.
Will Smith drove in three runs for the seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers, who opened a 3½-game lead in the division by winning two of three in the matchup of the NL’s two best teams.
Mookie Betts tied his career high with three stolen bases, had two hits and scored a run.
The Dodgers (35-15) breezed into the expanded 16-team postseason field.
San Diego, quieted by Dodgers pitching a second straight game even as it heads for its first playoff berth since winning the division in 2006, has lost two straight for the first time since mid-August.
Nationals 4, Rays 2: Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.
With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, García hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1).
Brandon Lowe got the Rays even at 2 when he hit a solo homer off Daniel Hudson (2-2) on a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth.
Kyle McGowin struck out three in the 10th to get his first save.
Athletics 6, Rockies 1: Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and Oakland snapped a six-game skid against Colorado in Denver.
Fiers (6-2) limited Colorado to a run by mixing in an effective slider and change-up. The Rockies were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position against Fiers.
The bullpen with the best ERA in baseball took it from there. Jake Diekman struck out three over 1 1/3 innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in 17 1/3 innings this season. Liam Hendriks got the final five outs to pick up his 13th save in 14 chances.
Cardinals 4, Brewers 2: Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading St. Louis to a road win over Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night.
Wainwright (5-1) struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game.
Royals 4, Tigers 0: Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and visitiing Kansas City blanked Detroit.
Singer pitched eight one-hit innings in his previous outing at Cleveland.
Singer (3-4) struck out eight with one walk.
Reds 1, Pirates 1: Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo pitched a masterly seven innings, Shogo Akiyama drove in the game’s only run, and the Reds extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a home win over Pittsburgh.
Castillo (3-5) retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and gave up only three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.
Notes
Rockies: Colorado shut down starter Jon Gray for the season because of a sore right shoulder.
The 28-year-old last pitched Sept. 1 before going on the injured list with what was described as inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Gray finished the season 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA.
Yankees: New York activated All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge on Wednesday and batted him second against Toronto, giving the team a full stable of active regulars for the first time since Aug. 8.
The team also said it was transferring left-hander James Paxton to the 45-day injured list, ending his season and potentially his time as a Yankee.
Judge has been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf and landing on the injured list for the second time this season.
Umpires: Anl umpire tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a late shift in crew assignments in Florida this week, several sources familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The affected umpire, who wasn’t identified, was not on the field when the result was learned.
MLB medical experts didn’t believe the positive test represented a threat of infection or presented a risk to other personnel, according to those familiar with the matter.