MLB roundup: Dodgers top Padres, grab playoff spot

SAN DIEGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the pandemic-shortened season, beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 Wednesday behind Dustin May’s effort out of the bullpen and home runs from AJ Pollock and former Virginia star Chris Taylor.

Will Smith drove in three runs for the seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers, who opened a 3½-game lead in the division by winning two of three in the matchup of the NL’s two best teams.

Mookie Betts tied his career high with three stolen bases, had two hits and scored a run.

The Dodgers (35-15) breezed into the expanded 16-team postseason field.

San Diego, quieted by Dodgers pitching a second straight game even as it heads for its first playoff berth since winning the division in 2006, has lost two straight for the first time since mid-August.

Nationals 4, Rays 2: Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, García hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1).