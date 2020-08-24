MLB roundup: Grichuk's homer buoys Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Monday.
Reliever Aaron Loup (3-2) replaced Edgar García with one on and one out. After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher’s interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch (2-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. He got his first big league victory in Friday’s game against the Rays.
Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his second save. The right-hander got his first career save preserving Hatch’s win on Friday.
Yoshi Tsutsugo and Willy Adames homered for Tampa Bay. Oft-injured Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was hit on the right foot by a pitch in the sixth and left after the seventh.
Ji-Man Choi opened the Rays’ eighth with a single off Rafael Dolis and went to second when Tsutsugo walked. Choi scored to make it 5-4 on shortstop Santiago Espinal’s throwing error while attempting to complete a double play on a grounder by Joey Wendle. Dolis avoided further damage by getting a double play grounder from Adames.
Notes
Astros: Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura. The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game, which was scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m. Eastern, was moved up to 1:10 p.m because of the impending storm.
Mets: New York will resume play Tuesday after no additional members tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused four games to be postponed last week, Major League Baseball said. The league said all the Mets’ subsequent tests, including those taken Sunday, were negative and the team was returning to baseball activities Monday at Citi Field. A doubleheader against the Miami Marlins was scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 5:10 p.m. EDT, with the Mets the home team for the first game and the Marlins the home team for the second.
Blue Jays: Toronto acquired struggling slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for $100,000.
Vogelbach, 27, was a first time All-Star last season but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after hitting .094 with two home runs and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to being a designated hitter.
Indians: Cleveland manager Terry Francona will miss the club’s three-game series against Minnesota this week while he continues to deal with health issues. Francona underwent another procedure Friday at the Cleveland Clinic to address a gastrointestinal condition that has bothered him for nearly a year.
Francona, 61, already has missed 17 games and the club will be without him as they take on the AL Central-leading Twins.