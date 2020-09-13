MLB roundup: Homers fuel Braves' win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday.
Kyle Wright pitched six innings for his first major league win, helping Atlanta take three of four from Washington.
The Nationals carried a 4-2 lead into the sixth, and Scherzer had already thrown 104 pitches. Manager Dave Martinez sent the three-time Cy Young Award winner out to start the inning, and stuck with him after Dansby Swanson flied out and Nick Markakis singled.
Two pitches later, Duvall blasted his 14th homer to deep center. Martinez still didn’t change pitchers, and Austin Riley looped a single to right before Albies lashed his third homer to center.
Scherzer (4-3) struck out 10 while throwing 119 pitches in 5⅓ innings. He allowed six runs for the first time since yielding seven to Miami on April 20, 2019.
Twins 7, Indians 5: Nelson Cruz hit his 16th homer, and Minnesota beat Cleveland Indians to complete a sweep of their weekend series in Minneapolis.
Marwin Gonzalez, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Donaldson also connected, helping Minnesota win for the 10th time in 12 games. The Twins have multiple homers in six straight games, including 11 in the series against Cleveland.
The Twins stayed one game back of AL Central-leading Chicago.
Padres 6-3, Giants 0-1: Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning and San Diego won its seventh straight game, defeating visiting San Francisco to sweep a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test. In the first game, Mike Clevinger threw a two-hitter for his second career shutout. Greg Garcia and Wil Myers each had a two-out, two-run single off Johnny Cueto (2-1). The Padres have won 11 of 13 games.
Yankees 3, Orioles 1: Gleyber Torres drove in two with a pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning and New York beat visiting Baltimore to complete a four-game sweep.
The Yankees have won five straight and moved 5½ games ahead of the Orioles for the eighth and final AL postseason spot. New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the O’s 21-3 this weekend.
Baltimore lost its fifth straight after it had won six of eight to get back into the race.
Angels 5, Rockies 3: Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles rallied for a road win over Colorado.
With the Angels trailing 3-2, Pujols lined a fastball from Carlos Estevez (1-3) into the empty seats in left-center for his 660th homer. It was his first homer since Aug. 4.
Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the career home run list.
Red Sox 6, Rays 3: Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help last-place Boston get a split of a four-game series with AL East-leading Tampa Bay with a road victory.
Martín Pérez (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.
Marlins 2-8, Phillies 1-1: Braxton Garrett allowed three hits over five innings to win his major league debut, and Miami beat visiting Philadelphia to complete doubleheader sweep and leapfrog the Phillies for second place in the NL East.
Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings to win the opener 2-1, his first complete game in five major league starts.
Garrett, a 23-year-old left-hander, was recalled as Miami’s 29th man. Garrett (1-0) allowed one run, struck out six and walked two.
White Sox 5, Tigers 2: Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and Chicago beat visiting Detroit for its fourth straight win.
Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. José Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.
Royals 11, Pirates 0: Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as Kansas City won its sixth in a row with a home victory over Pittsburgh.
Keller (4-2) allowed only three hits until the ninth inning.
Blue Jays 7, Mets 3: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu made the early lead stand up, winning his fourth straight decision as Toronto beat New York in Buffalo, N.Y.
Santiago Espinal hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning as the Blue Jays remained a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East. Toronto is 3½ games behind Tampa Bay for the division lead.
Reds 10, Cardinals 5: Andrew Miller loaded the bases with a hit batter, followed with a tying four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning as the Reds kept their slim playoff hopes with a road win over St. Louis.
St. Louis, second in the NL Central at 20-19, dropped three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs (27-20) with two weeks left. The fourth-place Reds are 21-26 and also trail Milwaukee (20-24).
Mariners 7, Diamondbacks 3: Donovan Walton had three RBIs, and Seattle beat Arizona in Phoenix.
Note
Reds: Pitcher Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list because a strain in the right side of his midback. Gray allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 3⅓ innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.