MLB roundup: Homers fuel Braves' win over Nationals

The Twins stayed one game back of AL Central-leading Chicago.

Padres 6-3, Giants 0-1: Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning and San Diego won its seventh straight game, defeating visiting San Francisco to sweep a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test. In the first game, Mike Clevinger threw a two-hitter for his second career shutout. Greg Garcia and Wil Myers each had a two-out, two-run single off Johnny Cueto (2-1). The Padres have won 11 of 13 games.

Yankees 3, Orioles 1: Gleyber Torres drove in two with a pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning and New York beat visiting Baltimore to complete a four-game sweep.

The Yankees have won five straight and moved 5½ games ahead of the Orioles for the eighth and final AL postseason spot. New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the O’s 21-3 this weekend.

Baltimore lost its fifth straight after it had won six of eight to get back into the race.

Angels 5, Rockies 3: Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles rallied for a road win over Colorado.