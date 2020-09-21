MLB roundup: Indians top White Sox, close in on playoff spot

CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana’s two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth — and delayed Chicago’s likely AL Central title — with a 7-4 win over the White Sox on Monday night.
The Indians cut their magic number to 1 and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses to Houston later Monday.
Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox, who are on the verge of winning their first division crown since 2008. It’s possible the rivals could meet again next week in the playoffs depending on how the final days of the regular season unfold.
Reds 6, Brewers 3: Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and streaking Cincinnati moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating visiting Milwaukee.
The Reds (28-27) won for the eighth time in nine games, a season-best surge that’s put them back in playoff contention. They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central.
The Reds are coming off six losing seasons and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013. They spent $156 million in the offseason — one of the majors’ biggest splurges — to try to reverse course.
Angels 8, Rangers 5: Jared Walsh hit his first career grand slam during Los Angeles’ seven-run fourth inning in a home victory over Texas.
Max Stassi had a two-run single in the final home game of the fifth consecutive losing season for the Angels (24-31), who have nevertheless won 12 of 18 overall after taking three of four from Texas.
Walsh extended his hitting streak to 13 games when he mashed a sinker from Kyle Gibson (2-6) 450 feet over the ficus trees behind the center-field fence at the Big A. Walsh’s eighth homer of the season was also the seventh in 12 games for the 27-year-old rookie, the AL’s unlikely leader in slugging percentage in September.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Derek Dietrich homered for the last-place Rangers.
Notes
Blue Jays: Toronto closer Ken Giles will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, likely causing him to miss all of 2021 and impacting the deal he will receive as a free agent this offseason.
A right-hander who turned 30 on Sunday, Giles is 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA and one save in four appearances this season. He left a July 26 game at Tampa Bay because of forearm soreness and was placed on the injured list the next day. He returned with one inning against the New York Mets on Sept. 11, pitched one inning at the New York Yankees on Sept. 15, then went back on the injured list the following day.
Also Monday, the Blue Jays activated right-hander Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) off the injured list to start against the visiting Yankees. Right-hander Julian Merryweather (right elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
Braves: After making just one start for Atlanta, Cole Hamels is done for the season.
Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he didn’t feel he could get anything on the ball. The left-hander was scheduled to make his second start Tuesday after struggling throughout the year to overcome shoulder and triceps issues.
The Braves placed Hamels on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 18,, but that was a formality. General manager Alex Anthopoulos already contacted Major League Baseball about replacing Hamels in the team’s postseason player pool.
The Braves began Monday with a three-game lead in the NL East and primed for their third straight division title.
Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson to replace Hamels on the 28-man roster. With Hamels out, the Braves will apparently go with Fried (7-0, 1.96), Anderson (3-1, 2.36) and Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.74) as their top three postseason starters.
Cubs: Chicago manager David Ross said before Monday’s game in Pittsburgh that Jose Quintana will return from the injured list Tuesday to start that night’s game against the Pirates.
Quintana, who has missed the last three weeks with a strained lat, originally was slated for bullpen duty. But he’s stretched out enough after rehabbing in South Bend, Ind., and ready to rejoin the rotation.
World Series: The higher seeded team reaching the World Series will have last at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and if needed Games 6 and 7, not necessarily the team with the best record.
The specification was contained in the July 23 agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association to expand the playoffs following a regular season shortened due to the coronavirus.
Players Alliance: Major League Baseball and the players’ association say they have committed $10 million to fund programs of the new Players Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in baseball.
Management and the union saidThe Players Alliance will fund joint grants and scholarships through 2024, school and youth programs, player-led mentors, youth and young adult leagues and equipment, clinics and tournaments, Black cultural education, Black business partnerships and employment in baseball.