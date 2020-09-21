MLB roundup: Indians top White Sox, close in on playoff spot

Angels 8, Rangers 5: Jared Walsh hit his first career grand slam during Los Angeles’ seven-run fourth inning in a home victory over Texas.

Max Stassi had a two-run single in the final home game of the fifth consecutive losing season for the Angels (24-31), who have nevertheless won 12 of 18 overall after taking three of four from Texas.

Walsh extended his hitting streak to 13 games when he mashed a sinker from Kyle Gibson (2-6) 450 feet over the ficus trees behind the center-field fence at the Big A. Walsh’s eighth homer of the season was also the seventh in 12 games for the 27-year-old rookie, the AL’s unlikely leader in slugging percentage in September.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Derek Dietrich homered for the last-place Rangers.

Notes

Blue Jays: Toronto closer Ken Giles will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, likely causing him to miss all of 2021 and impacting the deal he will receive as a free agent this offseason.