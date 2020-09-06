MLB roundup: Kremer, O's subdue Yankees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday.

New York committed two errors, allowed three unearned runs and finished with only four hits. The Yankees lost three of four to Baltimore and have gone 5-13 since opening 16-6.

The Orioles had lost 19 straight to the Yankees before winning the final three games of this series.

Kremer, 24, came to the Orioles organization in July 2018 as part of the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kremer worked his way through Baltimore’s minor league system and finally reached the point where the rebuilding club wanted to see what he could do in the big leagues.

The right-hander did not disappoint. He allowed one run, walked three and struck out seven — including the first two batters he faced.

Braves 10, Nationals 3: Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam — and second of the series — leading Atlanta to a home win over Patrick Corbin and Washington.