MLB roundup: Kremer, O's subdue Yankees

BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday.
New York committed two errors, allowed three unearned runs and finished with only four hits. The Yankees lost three of four to Baltimore and have gone 5-13 since opening 16-6.
The Orioles had lost 19 straight to the Yankees before winning the final three games of this series.
Kremer, 24, came to the Orioles organization in July 2018 as part of the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kremer worked his way through Baltimore’s minor league system and finally reached the point where the rebuilding club wanted to see what he could do in the big leagues.
The right-hander did not disappoint. He allowed one run, walked three and struck out seven — including the first two batters he faced.
Braves 10, Nationals 3: Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam — and second of the series — leading Atlanta to a home win over Patrick Corbin and Washington.
Josh Tomlin (2-2) allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series. Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer and a three-run triple. Tyler Flowers had a two-run double.
With Atlanta leading 3-1 in the sixth, Kyle Finnegan replaced Corbin and loaded the bases by walking Dansby Swanson. Freeman followed with his seventh homer of the season, a drive into the seats in left-center.
Corbin (2-4) has lost four straight decisions.
Padres 5, Athletics 3: Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of San Diego’s road win over Oakland.
Sean Murphy homered and Matt Olson hit a pair of RBI singles for the A’s, who lost two of three to the Padres and have dropped four of five overall.
Garrett Richards (2-2) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter over seven sharp innings to end a four-start winless stretch.
Mets 14, Phillies 1: Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense and New York poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a home romp over Philadelphia.
Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets, who have won four of five. Dominic Smith had a career-high four hits, matched a franchise record with three doubles and drove in three.
DeGrom (3-1) allowed three hits and two walks while lowering his ERA to 1.69.
Rays 5, Marlins 4: Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to complete a two-run 10th inning and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Miami in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Ji-Man Choi tied the game with an RBI double off Brandon Kintzler (1-3) to begin the 10th and pinch-runner Brett Phillips advanced to third on Michael Perez’s fly to deep center.
After Kevin Kiermaier walked, Lowe send a long fly into center field.
Indians 4, Brewers 1: Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBIs, leading Cleveland to a home win over Milwaukee.
Bieber (7-0) only allowed one run and five singles.
Brad Hand, the Indians’ fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his 11th save in 11 tries. It was his 100th career save.
Tigers 10, Twins 8: Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove and Detroit rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs to beat the Twins in Minneapolis.
Detroit erased a four-run deficit by raking Minnesota’s relievers in the late innings.
Angels 9, Astros 5: Anthony Rendon homered, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton (Chesapeake) delivered key hits during a four-run eighth inning and Los Angeles defeatedvisiting Houston to sweep the series.
The Angels have a won a season-high five straight and posted their first four-game sweep since 2017.
Rendon homered for the second straight game in the third inning when he lined a change-up from Framber Valdez’s (3-3) over the wall in left-center to tie it at 3. The third baseman — who delivered key long balls for the Washington Nationals in last year’s World Series against the Astros — had a three-run drive to give the Angels a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2: Donovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and San Francisco beat visiting Arizona. Brandon Belt and Chadwick Tromp also went deep for the Giants.
Mariners 4, Rangers 3: Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot and Seattle claimed a home win over Texas. The Mariners won their fifth straight.
Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 8: Cavan Biggio’s two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and visiting Toronto held off Boston.
White Sox 8, Royals 2: Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and Chicago earned a road win over Kansas City to complete a four-game sweep.
Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning and is considered day to day.
Pirates 3, Reds 2: Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as Pittsburgh rallied visiting Cincinnati.
Notes
Phillies: Philadelphia put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule. Bruce re-aggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list. Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a fly Saturday.
Yankees: Slumping catcher Gary Sanchez has been temporarily benched by manager Aaron Boone, who hopes the rest will help the slugger regain his stroke.
Sanchez is mired in a 3-for-28 funk that’s dropped his batting average to .130.