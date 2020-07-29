ATLANTA — Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves, three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season because of his concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Markakis, the veteran outfielder who is in his sixth season with Atlanta, said Wednesday he changed his mind about sitting out after watching his teammates play the first five games.
“Sitting at home, watching these guys compete ... and all the risks they’re going through going out there, in the pit of my stomach I felt I wanted to be out there,” Markakis said.
Markakis, 36, said he has the support of his family, including his three children, in his decision to return.
Markakis is baseball’s first player to return after opting out.
Markakis hit .285 with nine homers and 62 RBIs in 2019.
Dodgers’ Kelly suspended for 8 games
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was handed an eight-game suspension for his actions in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros in Houston.
Kelly threw a pitch in the area of the head of Alex Bregman and later taunted Carlos Correa, which led to the benches clearing. .
In addition, Dodgers manager Dave Robertsreceived a one-game suspension as a result of Kelly’s actions.
Kelly has elected to appeal, putting off the suspension. Roberts will serve his suspension tonight.
Indians put catcher Perez on IL
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians placed starting catcher Roberto Pérez, a Gold Glove winner last season, on the 10-day injured list with a sore throwing shoulder.
Pérez hurt his right shoulder while making an off-balance throw in Friday’s season opener when he scrambled to retrieve a third strike that got past him. He slipped and fell while firing the ball to first.
Nats await Soto OK, scratch Kendrick
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto was still waiting on Wednesday to be cleared to play by the city government after getting the OK from Major League Baseball to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
Manager Dave Martinez said the Nationals hope their 21-year-old slugger will be allowed to work out with the team starting Saturday.
The Nationals’ starting lineup lost another middle-of-the-order hitter when Howie Kendrick was scratched three hours before the scheduled first pitch of Wednesday night’s game against Toronto because of upper-back stiffness.
Elsewhere
Marlins: Another Miami player tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a source familiar with the matter. Major League Baseball has suspended Miami’s season through Sunday and created a patchwork schedule affecting four other teams while the Marlins deal with their outbreak.
Astros: Houston acquired right-hander Hector Velázquez from Baltimore for a player to be named later. Velázquez has been sent to the Astros’ alternate training site in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Wednesday’s games
Nationals 4, Blue Jays 0: Adam Eaton’s bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play and Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak by beating visiting Toronto.
In the 10th, with the automatic runner on second base, Washington loaded the bags with two walks from Toronto’s sixth pitcher, Shun Yamaguchi (0-2). After two strikeouts, Eaton bounced a ball off the mound. Second baseman Cavan Biggio grabbed it and tried to dive glove-first at the bag, but was edged out by runner Andrew Stevenson. That set the stage for Cabrera’s triple.
Rockies 5, Athletics 1: German Márquez struck out eight over six innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and Colorado wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating Oakland.
Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4: Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a home win over Arizona.
Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season after Rougned Odor drew a leadoff walk. The Rangers then loaded the bases with two outs before Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single and Nick Solak added an RBI single.
White Sox 4, Indians 0: Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and visiting Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Indians. The Indians’ Zach Plesac struck out a career-high 11 and shut out the White Sox on three hits over eight innings.
