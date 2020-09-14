MLB roundup: Marlins beat Phils to end longest series of season

MIAMI — Pablo Lopez allowed one run in seven innings with the help of flashy defense by right fielder Matt Joyce, and the Miami Marlins won Game 7 of their marathon series against Philadelphia on Monday 6-2.
The series, the majors’ longest in the regular season in 53 years, included three makeup games and two doubleheaders. The Marlins won five of the seven games, including the final three, to move into second place in the NL East, 1½ games ahead of Philadelphia.
Lopez (4-4) bounced back from his worst outing of the year by allowing only three hits and retiring his final 13 batters. He was helped by not one but two over-the-shoulder basket catches on the warning track by a retreating Joyce, who robbed Scott Kingery and Jean Segura.
The only run Lopez allowed came on Andrew McCutchen’s seventh homer to start the game. Philadelphia totaled four hits without J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins, both nursing injuries.
Jesus Aguilar put the Marlins ahead with a two-run double in the third. Miguel Rojas hit his third home run and Starling Marte added his fifth, both off David Phelps.
Kingery, reinstated from the injured list before the game, hit his second homer. Phils catcher Rafael Marchan made his major league debut and went 1 for 3.
Mariners 6, Athletics 5: Kyle Lewis sparked Seattle’s rally with a two-run homer and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, helping the Mariners top visiting Oakland in the opener of a doubleheader.
Seattle trailed 5-0 after home runs by Sean Murphy and Marcus Semien off Marco Gonzales. But Seattle chipped away and scored twice in the sixth inning against Oakland’s bullpen to move in front for good.
The win pulled Seattle within one game of idle Houston for second place in the AL West.
Brewers 2, Cardinals 1: Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run in the eighth inning as Milwaukee rallied for a home win over St. Louis in the opening game of a doubleheader.
The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman’s two-out single up the middle off Freddy Peralta brought home Tyler O’Neill, who had started the inning on second base under Major League Baseball’s new extra-inning format.
Reds 3, Pirates 1: Rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting Cincinnati to a home victory over Pittsburgh in the opener of a doubleheader.
With two out and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard (2-2). Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the young catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer.
Trevor Bauer and Cincinnati carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but Colin Moran led off with his eighth homer. Bauer had retired 14 consecutive batters before Moran’s fly ball into the seats in right.
Note
Athletics: Oakland signed former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb after he was designated for assignment last week by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The move with Lamb made sense after Oakland lost Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman last week. Chapman suffered a strained right hip and is expected to undergo surgery.
Lamb, 29, looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.