MLB roundup: Miller lifts Cards to victory over Cubs

CHICAGO — Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in the opener of an unusual five-game series between the NL Central rivals.
The game was tied at 1 when St. Louis loaded the bases with none out in the seventh against Kyle Hendricks. After Dylan Carlson bounced into a forceout at home, Hendricks (3-2) was replaced by Rowan Wick.
Miller then hit a liner toward the gap in left-center. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made a leaping try, but it landed out of his reach on the warning track. Tyler O’Neill and Matt Carpenter scored before Carlson was thrown out at the plate.
Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the doubleheader opener. Andrew Miller got three outs for his second save.
St. Louis improved to 3-1 since it returned Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak derailed its season, leaving the team idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization. The Cardinals were supposed to host the Cubs during Aug. 7-9, but that series was postponed — leading to the five-game set that includes two doubleheaders and two “home” games for St. Louis at Wrigley Field.
Ian Happ homered for Chicago in its fourth straight loss. Hendricks was charged with three runs and three hits.
Yankees’ Chapman returns; LeMahieu to miss 2-3 weeks
New York activated All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman from the injured list after he recovered from COVID-19.
The move came before Monday night’s game against Boston.
Chapman tested positive for the coronavirus during preseason camp on July 11 and has been away from the club since. The left-hander experienced only mild symptoms and constructed a weight room in his Manhattan apartment to stay in shape while quarantined.
Chapman, 32, was cleared to resume activity July 31 and has been working out at the team’s alternate site in Scranton, Pa.
Chapman had a 2.21 ERA and 37 saves in 60 appearances last season.
The Yankees also announced AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu is expected to miss two to three weeks after going on the injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb.
Two doctors have evaluated imaging of LeMahieu’s thumb and agree there is a sprain but no fracture. LeMahieu missed about 2½ weeks with a similar injury in 2018.
Elsewhere
Mariners: Seattle pitcher Kendall Graveman said Monday he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but intends to continue pitching.
Graveman, who spoke after making a rehab outing, started this season in Seattle’s rotation and made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm.
He said the symptoms first developed in 2018 and a diagnosis of the tumor came last season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Chicago Cubs organization. He said the location of the tumor makes it difficult to do a surgical procedure.
Tigers: Detroit called up three prospects, including right-hander Casey Mize, this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox.
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago after left-hander Tarik Skubal goes Tuesday night against the White Sox. Mize, 23, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft.
Avila said Monday that infielder Isaac Paredes also was called up and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment.
Padres: Outfielder Tommy Pham is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on Monday for a broken hamate bone in his left hand, manager Jayce Tingler said. Pham sustained the injury while swinging at a pitch in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss in Arizona.
Cardinals: St. Louis optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to its alternate training site Monday, a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut. Ramírez, 25, will remain with the team in Chicago on its taxi squad. He yielded consecutive drives by Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez in the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.