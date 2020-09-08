MLB roundup: Nationals cap two-game sweep of Rays

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and the Washington Nationals used strong relief pitching to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game series.
After missing five games with left elbow soreness, Juan Soto was back in the lineup as the designated hitter for just the second time this season. The 21-year old drove in a run in his first at-bat with a groundout to third in the first.
Soto finished 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.
The AL East-leading Rays had won or split their past 10 series before dropping both games against the Nationals.
Carter Kieboom drove in Brock Holt with a two-out double in the second to increase the Nationals’ lead to 2-0.
The Nationals added two more in the third when Trea Turner scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Asdrúbal Cabrera and Soto came home on a two-out single to left by Josh Harrison to put the Nationals up 4-0.
Twins 7-4, Cardinals 3-6: Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that finished with a flyout during a rally that sent St. Louis over visiting Minnesota for a doubleheader split.
Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Twins to a victory in the first game. Cruz also homered in the second game to tie him for the MLB lead with 15.
The Twins led 2-0 in the third inning of the nightcap before combining two singles, three walks and two hitters to score five runs.
Wieters, hit by a pitch from Randy Dobnak (6-3) earlier in the inning, came up with two outs and the bases loaded against reliever Caleb Thielbar.
Wieters quickly fell behind 0-2 before eventually working the count full. He then fouled off nine straight pitches before flying out to center.
Genesis Cabrera (3-1) pitched one inning in relief to earn the win.
Athletics 4, Astros 2: Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and Oakland sent visiting Houston to its sixth straight loss in the first game of a doubleheader.
The A’s stretched their AL West lead over second-place Houston to 5½ games.
Robbie Grossman hit a go-ahead double in the sixth and Ramón Laureano added an RBI single for Oakland.
Royals 8, Indians 6: Whit Merrifield homered, drove in three runs, had two hits and scored twice as visiting Kansas City beat Cleveland.
Merrifield, the two-time defending MLB hits king, went 1 for 30 during the club’s most recent homestand.
Alex Gordon went 2 for 5 for the Royals.
Phillies 6, Red Sox 5: Alec Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia to a home win over Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.
Bohm came through with Philadelphia down to its last strike. The rookie drove in four runs with three hits.
Notes
Braves: Atlanta’s rotation woes continued Tuesday when Max Fried, the top healthy starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.
Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Fried has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Anthopoulos said he hopes Fried can return from the IL as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 16.
Padres: San Diego placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list with a broken left index finger suffered while bunting with two strikes the night before.
To take his roster spot, the Padres recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte from the alternate training site.
Manager Jayce Tingler said Hosmer won’t require surgery and his finger is in a splint. Tingler said the recovery time could be two to three weeks.
Cubs: Chicago added outfielder Billy Hamilton to its active roster and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to its alternate training site.
Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday.
Brewers: Milwaukee released first baseman Justin Smoak after designating him for assignment last week. Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers.