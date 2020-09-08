MLB roundup: Nationals cap two-game sweep of Rays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and the Washington Nationals used strong relief pitching to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game series.

After missing five games with left elbow soreness, Juan Soto was back in the lineup as the designated hitter for just the second time this season. The 21-year old drove in a run in his first at-bat with a groundout to third in the first.

Soto finished 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.

The AL East-leading Rays had won or split their past 10 series before dropping both games against the Nationals.

Carter Kieboom drove in Brock Holt with a two-out double in the second to increase the Nationals’ lead to 2-0.

The Nationals added two more in the third when Trea Turner scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Asdrúbal Cabrera and Soto came home on a two-out single to left by Josh Harrison to put the Nationals up 4-0.

Twins 7-4, Cardinals 3-6: Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that finished with a flyout during a rally that sent St. Louis over visiting Minnesota for a doubleheader split.