MLB roundup: Nats edge O's, escape NL East cellar

BALTIMORE — Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and the Washington Nationals scored an unearned run in the eighth to break a tie and squeeze past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Sunday.
With the victory, the defending World Series champion Nationals won the three-game series and climbed out of last place in the NL East at 8-11.
Washington got the decisive run after Scherzer blew a four-run lead during an up-and-down performance in which he gave up a pair of solo homers to Anthony Santander and a three-run shot to Pedro Severino.
With the score 5-all, Juan Soto drew a one-out walk from Travis Lakins (2-1) and took second on a groundout. Kurt Suzuki followed with a two-out grounder to third baseman Rio Ruiz, whose throw bounced past first baseman Renato Núñez, enabling Soto to score.
Scherzer (2-1) gave up five runs and eight hits. It was his 96th game with at least 10 strikeouts, leaving the three-time Cy Young winner one short of Sandy Koufax for fifth place on the career list.
Braves 4, Marlins 0: Nick Markakis drove in three runs, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter to help visiting Atlanta beat Miami and tighten the NL East race.
Atlanta took two of three games from the first-place Marlins and trail them by only percentage points. The Braves haven’t lost a series to their division rivals since 2017, and are 31-10 against Miami over the past three seasons.
Markakis’ RBI single in the sixth off Nick Vincent (1-1) gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead. The Braves added three runs in the seventh after their first two batters were retired, and Markakis’ two-run double made it 4-0.
Rockies 10, Rangers 6: Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as Colorado beat Texas in Denver.
Gray (1-2) allowed just three hits, including two homers. He retired 11 of his last 12 batters following Joey Gallo’s solo homer in the fourth and ended his day with a strikeout of Derek Dietrich.
Brewers 6, Cubs 5: Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and visiting Milwaukee beat Chicago for itsr third straight win against the NL Central leaders. Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s seventh-inning single off Jason Adam (0-1). Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer.
Indians 8, Tigers 5: Cleveland beat Detroit for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most wins by a team over a single opponent, as Franmil Reyes hit two home runs to spearhead a road win over the Tigers.
Baltimore holds the mark with 23 consecutive wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend. The New York Yankees currently have a streak of 18 straight wins against the Orioles.
White Sox 7, Cardinals 2: Chicago tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat visiting St. Louis.
Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.
It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers.
Rays 3-7, Blue Jays 2-5: Willy Adames hit a leadoff two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay beat Toronto to win both games completed in Buffalo, N.Y.
Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth to lift the Rays to a win.
Aaron Loup (3-0) got the win in both games.
Dodgers 8, Angels 3: Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers swept the Freeway Series with a road victory over the Angels.
Max Muncy had a two-run homer, Matt Beaty also homered and Mookie Betts added an RBI single for the NL-leading Dodgers (16-7), who have won a season-best five straight.
Athletics 15, Giants 3: Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder (Virginia Tech) and Marcus Semien all homered during a nine-run burst in the fifth inning and visiting Oakland clobbered San Francisco for its fourth straight win.
Piscotty matched his career high with five RBIs as the A’s, with the best record in the AL, won for the 13th time in 15 games.
Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4: Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning to push Arizona past San Diego and complete the three-game swee in Phoenix. Escobar, 31, was batting just .167 with one homer after hitting a career-high 35 homers in 2019. But he connected off Emilio Pagán (0-1), launching a line drive into the right field seats. It capped a three-hit day for the third baseman.
Astros 3, Mariners 2: Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and Houston claimed its fourth straight win with a home decision over Seattle. Tucker drove a 96-mph fastball from Erik Swanson (0-2) deep to right for his first career game-ending homer. The Astros won for the 24th time in their last 26 games against the Mariners.
Phillies 6, Mets 2: Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to help Philadelphia Phillies beat visiting New York and complete a three-game sweep. The Phillies tied the game at 2 in the sixth on rookie Alec Bohm’s opposite-field double to right that scored J.T. Realmuto. McCutchen hit the first pitch he saw into the left field fan cutouts for a 4-2 lead.
Twins 4, Royals 2: Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and Minnesota beat Kansas City in Minneapolis. Dobnak, who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5⅓ innings. Dobnak (4-1) gave up just three hits.