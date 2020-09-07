MLB roundup: Nats' Scherzer takes sting out of Rays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — Washington ace Max Scherzer cooled off Tampa Bay with seven scoreless innings, and the Nationals used a makeshift lineup to beat the Rays 6-1 on Monday night.

Kurt Suzuki had an RBI double among his three hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in two runs for the last-place Nationals, who were missing several regulars and started utility man Brock Holt at designated hitter for the sixth time in his career. Holt batted third and went 2 for 4 with a double. He has nine hits over his past three games.

Scherzer (4-2) stranded six runners in the first four innings before settling in and retiring 10 straight batters in one stretch. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked one in his second-longest outing of the season.

The Rays came in with a season-best 5½-game lead in the AL East and had won 22 of 27, while the Nationals were coming off a 3-8 trip that left a playoff berth highly unlikely for the defending World Series champions.

In his second start since missing three weeks with shoulder inflammation, Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton (1-2) threw 57 pitches in five innings, allowing three runs and four hits.