MLB roundup: Nats' Scherzer takes sting out of Rays

WASHINGTON — Washington ace Max Scherzer cooled off Tampa Bay with seven scoreless innings, and the Nationals used a makeshift lineup to beat the Rays 6-1 on Monday night.
Kurt Suzuki had an RBI double among his three hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in two runs for the last-place Nationals, who were missing several regulars and started utility man Brock Holt at designated hitter for the sixth time in his career. Holt batted third and went 2 for 4 with a double. He has nine hits over his past three games.
Scherzer (4-2) stranded six runners in the first four innings before settling in and retiring 10 straight batters in one stretch. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked one in his second-longest outing of the season.
The Rays came in with a season-best 5½-game lead in the AL East and had won 22 of 27, while the Nationals were coming off a 3-8 trip that left a playoff berth highly unlikely for the defending World Series champions.
In his second start since missing three weeks with shoulder inflammation, Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton (1-2) threw 57 pitches in five innings, allowing three runs and four hits.
Marlins 5, Braves 4: Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and visiting Miami beat Atlanta.
Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson’s double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d’Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.
Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.
Atlanta’s NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins dropped 2½ games behind the Phillies.
Miami’s José Ureña allowed three runs in five innings in his season debut. Ureña had been out with COVID-19.
Cubs 5, Cardinals 1: Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, and NL Central-leading Chicago earned a home win over second-place St. Louis.
The Cubs got just the sort of start they needed from Hendricks and closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. They lead their longtime rivals by 2½ games.
Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits in his second straight win. He also struck out four and walked none in his 38th consecutive start with two walks or less — the most by a Cubs pitcher since at least 1901.
Javier Báez had three singles and scored a run, helping the Cubs earn a split of the 10-game season series against the Cardinals.
Catcher Yadier Molina exited in the sixth with a bruised left elbow. Matt Wieters replaced the nine-time All-Star and drove in St. Louis’ lone run with a seventh-inning single.
Mariners 8, Rangers 4: Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and surging Seattle beat visiting Texas for their first six-game winning streak since July 2019.
Seattle completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers, who have lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start, on their longest winning streak streak since July 24-30 last year against Detroit and Texas.
Moore drove in a career-high four runs, homering in the third inning and clearing the bases with a two-out double into the left-field corner in the fourth.
Twins 6, Tigers 2: Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings for the Twins in a home win over Detroit.
Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.
Phillies 9, Mets 8: Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out Philadelphia’s abominable bullpen to salvage a road win over New York for a four-game split.
The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.
Philadelphia rookie Alec Bohm countered with a tying single in the eighth against Jeurys Familia, plating Segura before Andrew Knapp turned too wide around third and got picked off to end the inning.
Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Segura, who entered with 12 RBIs this season. also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits.
Indians 5, Royals 2: Zach Plesac won his second straight start since returning to the Cleveland rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, a home victory over Kansas City that extended the Royals’ losing streak to a season-high seven.
Plesac (3-1) gave up a hit in each of the first seven innings, including Adalberto Modesi’s homer in the seventh, but came up with big pitches over seven innings. Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save in as many tries.
Tyler Naquin had two RBIs for the Indians against Brad Keller (3-2), who hung around until the seventh.