MLB roundup: O's stop Rays as Means strikes out 12

BALTIMORE — John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and the Baltimore Orioles stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title with a 2-1 victory Sunday.
Means (2-3) allowed three hits and a run in 5ª innings. The left-hander tied a team record with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching the mark set by Sammy Stewart in 1978.
Tampa Bay wasted a strong performance by Yarbrough (1-4), who gave up two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts over seven-plus innings.
Padres 7, Mariners 4: San Diego is returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating visiting Seattle with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.
The clincher came in the finale of a series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires.
The loss by Seattle also locked up an American League playoff berth for the New York Yankees.
Marlins 2-0; Nationals 1-15: Kurt Suzuki homered and doubled to bounce back from a game-ending strikeout in the opener, and visiting Washington routed playoff-contending Miami to split a doubleheader.
In the opener, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler fanned Suzuki with the bases loaded to preserve a 2-1 win.
The split kept Miami a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.
Trea Turner homered on the first pitch of the second game and Michael A. Taylor, Asdrubal Cabrera and Victor Robles also connected for Washington. Juan Soto had three hits and scored four times.
Red Sox 10, Yankees 2: Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as Boston halted two long streaks with a home victory over New York.
Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.
Chavis hit two homers over the Green Monster and drove in five runs. Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) went 4 for 5, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each had a solo homer.
It was Boston’s first win over the Yankees this season in their last of 10 meetings.
Braves 7, Mets 0: Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead visiting Atlanta past New York. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs.
Indians 7, Tigers 4: Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift Cleveland to a road victory over Detroit. Cleveland took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak, and now the Indians are closing in on a postseason berth.
Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2: George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead Houston to a home win over Arizona. Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Rangers 7, Angels 2: Kyle Cody earned his first major league win as visiting Texas hit a season-high five home runs to defeat Los Angeles. Joey Gallo, Anderson Tejada, Sam Huff, Rougned Odor and Derek Dietrich homered for the Rangers.
Blue Jays 6, Phillies 3: Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help Toronto snap a six-game losing streak with a road win over Philadelphia. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower-back stiffness after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.
Reds 7, White Sox 3: Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago pitching for a home win. Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.
Rockies 6, Dodgers 3: Antonio Senzatela pitched efficiently into the seventh inning as Colorado avoided a Los Angeles sweep with a home win and delayed the Dodgers from clinching their eighth straight NL West title.
Giants 14, Athletics 2: Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and San Francisco prevented Oakland from clinching the AL West title at home. The Giants earned their first win in six tries during this year’s Bay Bridge Series.
Cardinals 2, Pirates 1: Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as St. Louis kept its hold on a postseason spot with a road victory over Pittsburgh.
Brewers 5, Royals 3: Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as Milwaukee beat visiting Kansas City to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.