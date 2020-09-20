MLB roundup: O's stop Rays as Means strikes out 12

The split kept Miami a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.

Trea Turner homered on the first pitch of the second game and Michael A. Taylor, Asdrubal Cabrera and Victor Robles also connected for Washington. Juan Soto had three hits and scored four times.

Red Sox 10, Yankees 2: Tanner Houck took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his second major league start and Michael Chavis had a huge day at the plate as Boston halted two long streaks with a home victory over New York.

Boston ended New York’s 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.

Chavis hit two homers over the Green Monster and drove in five runs. Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) went 4 for 5, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each had a solo homer.

It was Boston’s first win over the Yankees this season in their last of 10 meetings.

Braves 7, Mets 0: Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead visiting Atlanta past New York. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBIs.