MLB roundup: Padres acquire Clevinger to boost rotation

The San Diego Padres acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer deal with the Cleveland Indians on Monday, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.
San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.
Led by Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego is going for its first playoff appearance since 2006. The acquisition of Clevinger is the Padres’ fifth trade since Saturday.
San Diego acquired veteran catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola in a pair of deals on Sunday, making Hedges expendable. First baseman Mitch Moreland came over in a trade with Boston, and the Padres added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a deal with Kansas City.
Clevinger, 29, strengthens a rotation that has had a few stumbles lately, including Garrett Richards going two or fewer innings in consecutive starts and opening-day starter Chris Paddack struggling before bouncing back with a strong performance on Sunday at Colorado.
Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last year. The long-haired right-hander also is contractually controlled through the 2022 season.
Diamondbacks deal Marte to Marlins
Miami acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving the Marlins a versatile hitter and defender as they try to make a surprising push for the playoffs.
The Diamondbacks received pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named.
Marte, 31, played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he was an All-Star in 2016. The two-time Gold Glove winner in left field was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason and played well, batting .311 with two homers, eight doubles and five stolen bases while playing center field.
The Diamondbacks turned into sellers at the trade deadline after losing 10 of their past 11 games. Earlier on Monday, they also traded All-Star left-hander Robbie Ray to the Blue Jays.The Diamondbacks got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal. Toronto also received cash considerations.
Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. He’s known for his big strikeout numbers and had a career-high 235 last season. But Ray has struggled with his command so far this year. He has a 1-4 record with a 7.84 ERA.
The Marlins also traded infielder-outfielder Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays for a player to be named. Villar is batting .259 with nine stolen bases and is eligible for free agency after this season.
The Marlins are in the running for a playoff spot in this year’s expanded 16-team format.
Elsewhere
Cubs: Chicago acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017.
The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.
Dodgers: Los Angeles traded right-hander Ross Stripling to Toronto for two players to be named.
Stripling went 3-1 with a 5.61 ERA in seven starts this season for Los Angeles, racking up 27 strikeouts. The 30-year-old veteran has spent his entire pro career with the Dodgers.
Phillies: Philadelphia acquired right-hander David Phelps from Milwaukee. Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21. Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season.
Rockies: Colorado added outfield depth by acquiring Kevin Pillar from Boston. The Red Sox received a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space. Pillar, 31, batted .274 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games for the Red Sox.
Reds: Cincinnati acquired reliever Archie Bradley from Arizona, boosting its bullpen as it tries to stay in the playoff race. The Diamondbacks received outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild in the deal. The Reds also received cash considerations. Bradley has a 4.22 ERA and six saves in 10 appearances this season.
The Reds also acquired left-handed hitting outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels. Goodwin, 29, batted .242 with four home runs and 17 runs batted in over 30 games with the Angels this season.
Athletics: Oakland acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season.
Texas also parted with cash considerations in the deal in exchange for two players to be named and international slot money.
Meanwhile, the first two games of Oakland’s series at Seattle were postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday are being put off. The A’s are also scheduled to play at Seattle on Thursday.
Giants: San Francisco acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash, adding depth to their bullpen. Banda went 1-0 with a 10.29 ERA in four outings with one save over seven innings for the Rays before being designated for assignment Sunday.
The Giants also placed outfielder Joey Rickard on the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.
Monday’s games
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3: José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles salvaged a road win against Toronto to break a five-game losing streak.
Iglesias’ leadoff hit scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-2).
Marlins 5, Mets 3: Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami’s four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the visiting Marlins beat New York.
Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered for Miami.
Mariners 2, Angels 1: Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter, and Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning of the Seattle’s road victory over Los Angeles.
Gonzales (4-2) had eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game. After Justin Upton’s leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani’s leadoff single in the ninth.
Andrelton Simmons followed Ohtani with another single, but Mike Trout hit a line drive right at third baseman Kyle Seager for a double play. Anthony Rendon drew Gonzales’ first walk on four pitches, but Albert Pujols popped out to shortstop to end Gonzales’ third win over the Angels this season.