MLB roundup: Rays' Glasnow strikes out 13 in win over Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Glasnow (1-1) fanned nine of his final 10 batters. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs, five hits and one walk.
Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit back-to-back homers for the Rays, who have won eight of 10.
Edgar García got the final two outs with a runner on second, claiming his first career save.
The Orioles, who lost for just the second time in 10 road games, got a homer from Renato Núñez.
Baltimore’s Anthony Santander saw his 18-game hitting streak end after going 0 for 4.
Marlins 4, Mets 0: Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead visiting Miami past New York in the first game of a doubleheader.
It was the Mets’ first game since a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Mets put runners on in every inning against the quartet of Dan Castano, Richard Bleier, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler but went 1 for 12 with runners on base. Castano, a rookie left-hander making his fourth big league start, allowed six hits and three walks with one strikeout over 4 2/3 innings but was pulled an out before qualifying for his first big league win.
Bleier (1-0) earned the win by retiring the only batter he faced, Robinson Cano, to strand two.
Astros 6, Angels 3: Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending Houston to a home win over Los Angeles in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.
The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The Angels-Astros game scheduled for Thursday was shifted to become part of the doubleheader, and Wednesday’s game was postponed.
This was just the second twin bill in the history of Minute Maid Park, a stadium that opened in 2000. The Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets on Sept. 2, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, which caused severe flooding in the Houston area.
Jack Mayfield’s two-run single capped a five-run first inning.
Javier (3-1) retired 13 of the first 15 batters before Jason Castro got an RBI single with one out in the fifth for the Angels’ first hit.
Notes
Orioles: Baltimore placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow problem.
LeBlanc walked off the mound in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Boston after experiencing elbow tightness. The injury has been diagnosed as a stress reaction.
Signed to a minor league contract in January, LeBlanc earned a big league deal in July and worked his way into the starting rotation of the rebuilding Orioles. The 36-year-old started six games, going 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA.
Angels: Los Angeles star Albert Pujols continued his climb up the career charts Monday night, passing Alex Rodriguez with his 2,087th RBI.
Hank Aaron is the record holder at 2,297. Babe Ruth is next on some lists with 2,214, even though 224 occurred before the RBI became an official statistic in 1920.
Pujols, 40, hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to top A-Rod in an 11-4 loss to Houston.
Mets: New York infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido were placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Tuesday, hours before the Mets were scheduled to resume play following a five-day shutdown after a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition, third base coach Gary DiSarcina and bench coach Hensley Meulens are also away from the team for undisclosed reasons.
Indians: Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger will pitch Wednesday for the first time since breaking team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols and being demoted for 10 days.
Clevinger will return and pitch the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander last pitched on Aug. 5 at Cincinnati. Three days later, he and Zach Plesac violated the team’s code of conduct by going out to dinner and risking exposure to the coronavirus.
Braves: Atlanta called up top prospect Ian Anderson, a 22-year-old right-hander, to make his big league debut Tuesday night against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees, but the game was rained out.