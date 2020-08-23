MLB roundup: Sanchez hurls Nats' victory over Marlins

WASHINGTON — Aníbal Sánchez pitched seven effective innings, Trea Turner drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Sunday.
Sánchez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. The veteran right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts this month.
Turner went 3 for 3 and scored two runs. Rookie Luis Garcia also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games.
Cubs 2, White Sox 1: Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs beat the White Sox to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.
Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.
José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night’s 7-4 win.
Darvish (5-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The Japanese right-hander is 5-0 since he struggled in his first start of the year against Milwaukee on July 25.
Padres 5, Astros 3: Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and San Diego got a lockdown performance from its bullpen to beat visiting Houston for a three-game sweep.
The Padres have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams. The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 4: Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc and Baltimore beat visiting Boston to earn a split of the four-game series.
Anthony Santander stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and touted prospect Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice in his third game with the Orioles, who climbed back to .500 (14-14) with their second straight win following a six-game skid.
Giants 6, Diamondbacks 1: Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and San Francisco beat Arizona for its sixth consecutive victory.
Trevor Cahill and four relievers held the Diamondbacks to five hits, and the Giants completed their first three-game series sweep of the season.
Athletics 5, Angels 4: Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles.
Matt Olson made the last out of the ninth, but Franklin Barreto came in to run for him at the start of the 10th. After Matt Chapman singled Barreto to third, the Angels brought the infield in before Canha hit a high fly to center off Ty Buttrey (1-1). Mike Trout made the catch, but Barreto scored without a throw.
Canha finished with two RBIs.
Cardinals 6, Reds 2: Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping St. Louis claim a home victory over Cincinnati.
Dodgers 11, Rockies 3: Kiké Hernández hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers’ seven-homer attack, powering Los Angeles past visiting Colorado for a three-game sweep.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 4: Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tigers 7, Indians 4: Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and visiting Detroit hit three homers to beat Cleveland. Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers.
Mariners 4, Rangers 1: Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings and Seattle earned a home win over Texas.
Pirates 5, Brewers 4: Gregory Polanco’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted Pittsburgh to a home victory over Milwaukee and a three-game series sweep.
Twins 5, Royals 4: Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift Minnesota to a road win over Kansas City.
Notes
Giants: San Francisco cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence. Pence, 37, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson, who was acquired earlier in the day from Tampa Bay for cash or a player to be named later.
Little League Classic: The Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pa., in the 2021 Little League Classic. The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team. This year’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trout card: A rare Mike Trout-autographed baseball card set a record as the highest-selling sports card of all time Saturday night when an unidentified bidder purchased it during an online auction for $3.936 million.
The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card, sold at Goldin Auctions, broke the previous record of $3.12 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 card, which was sold in 2016.