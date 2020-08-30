MLB roundup: Sanchez's slam helps Yankees sweep Mets

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history, Deivi García made a strong impression in his big league debut and New York beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday night.
The Yankees stormed back in the opener, erasing a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh to win 8-7 in eight innings. Aaron Hicks lined a tying, two-run homer in the seventh, and Gio Urshela hit a game-ending single off Edwin Diaz an inning later.
The Yankees won the final three games of this five-game Subway Series, snapping a seven-game skid that was their longest since 2017.
Sánchez blasted a 2-2 fastball from Drew Smith into the left field bleachers for a 5-1 lead. It was the slumping catcher’s first career pinch-hit homer and second career grand slam.
García took a shutout into the sixth until allowing Dominic Smith’s tying single. Smith’s hit came after Jeff McNeill reached on an error by first baseman Luke Voit, who had the ball kick off the heel of his glove into right field.
García allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings.
Dodgers 7, Rangers 2: Cody Bellinger and Los Angeles set the National League record for home runs in a month. Now they’ll keep pushing for the most series victories to start a season in the majors since 1969.
Bellinger’s two-run homer gave the Dodgers 57 long balls in August after solo shots from Corey Seager and Will Smith, and visiting L.A. beat Texas.
The 10th home run of the season for Bellinger topped Atlanta’s previous mark of 56 home runs in June 2019. The record came in the third inning of L.A.’s final game of August. The club is off Monday.
The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors, bounced back from a series-opening loss to the Rangers with consecutive wins.
Red Sox 9, Nationals 5: Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and Boston earned a home win over Washington.
Dalbec, 25, who went 2 for 4, struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning.
Devers had a two-run blast and a solo shot. Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added two RBIs for the Red Sox.
Washington’s Trea Turner had three hits to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games, and Josh Harrison and Eric Thames each had solo homers for the Nationals.
Rays 12, Marlins 7: Willy Adames hit a grand slam and visiting Tampa Bay beat Miami to finish a three-game sweep.
Joey Wendle, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Kiermaier also went deep for the Rays, who have won 12 of their last 14 and have beaten Miami eight straight times since 2018. Tampa Bay improved to an American League-best 13 games over .500.
Padres 13, Rockies 2: Eric Hosmer started San Diego’s power surge with his three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed Colorado in Denver.
Hosmer’s homer was one of five for the Padres, who rank second in the majors with 66 this season.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 5: Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Toronto to a win over Baltimore in Buffalo, N.Y.
Hernández came up with the bases loaded and grounded a single into left field. Pinch runner Santiago Espinal scored easily and Randal Grichuk slid in safely just ahead of the throw by left fielder Mason Williams.
Cardinals 7, Indians 2: Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as St. Louis beat visiting Cleveland.
The oldest active player in the majors, Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years. The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid.
Cubs 10, Reds 1: Chicago’s starting outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ each homered twice, and the Cubs pounded Cincinnati on the road for a split of their four-game series.
Schwarber hit the first and the last of the Cubs’ season-high six homers, belting a solo drive in the fourth inning against Luis Castillo (0-5) and a grand slam off José De León in the ninth.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 1: Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and San Francisco won its first road series of the season by beating Arizona.
Mariners 2, Angels 1: Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and Seattle rallied for a road victory over Los Angeles.
Lewis homered in the seventh after Justin Dunn threw six scoreless innings for the Mariners.
Angels star Albert Pujols hit his 666th career double in the seventh inning to pass George Brett for sixth place in baseball history.
White Sox 5, Royals 2: Rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave Chicago a home victory over Kansas City.
The White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.
Pirates 5, Brewers 1: Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and visiting Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.
Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.
Tigers 3, Twins 2: Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and Detroit finished a three-game home sweep of Minnesota.