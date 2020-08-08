OAKLAND, Calif. — Fresh off a game-finishing hit, Marcus Semien gave the Oakland Athletics a fast start.
Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win 15 hours earlier, and the A’s beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.
Frankie Montas (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits without walking a batter and striking out five for the AL West-leading A’s.
The three-time reigning division champion Astros lost their fourth in a row. The last three defeats have been by a total of four runs.
Semien became the first player in A’s franchise history with a game-ending hit and a leadoff homer on back-to-back days. He delivered again after singling home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th of a 3-2 win in Friday night’s series opener.
Matt Chapman homered in the eighth and added an RBI groundout in the sixth as Oakland (11-4) matched the 2014 club for the best record through 15 games over the last 30 years.
Yankees 8-3, Rays 4-5: Austin Meadows hit a two-run single and Tampa Bay held off New York for a split of seven-inning games in a doubleheader in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Yankees won the opener 8-4 as ace Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win.
Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning but gave up three runs with two outs and was pulled because of a high pitch count.
In the nightcap, the Rays used six pitchers during a bullpen day. Aaron Judge, who hit his eighth home run of the season in the opener, flied out deep with a runner on base to end it.
Lefty-swinging Mike Ford pinch-hit for Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton against lefty Jalen Beeks in the sixth inning of Game 2 with two on and no outs. Stanton, who also homered in the first game, exited with tightness in his left hamstring.
DJ LeMahieu got the Yankees within 5-3 on a two-run, two-out single in the seventh off Beeks. Nick Anderson relieved and retired Judge on the long fly for his second save.
Pete Fairbanks (2-1) pitched the fourth to get the win.
Phillies 5, Braves 0: Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year and Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead Philadelphia to a home win over Atlanta.
Arrieta (1-1) tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. He made seven more starts before he was shut down with season-ending surgery on a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
Arrieta, who won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs, was sharp in shutting down the Braves and looked like the ace the Phillies expected when he joined them in 2018. Arrieta made his first start without allowing a run since Aug. 6, 2018.
He had help all around — right fielder Bryce Harper made a, diving catch in the fifth.
Realmuto continued his hot streak, homering for the third straight game, with a 427-foot solo shot in the fourth off Braves starter Kyle Wright (0-2). Wright put the next runners on base and Bruce hit a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
Indians 7, White Sox 1: Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and Cleveland snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a road victory over Chicago.
The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering.
Domingo Santana added a solo homer in the eighth.
Pirates 11, Tigers 5: Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh’s Derek Holland as visiting Detroit drilled the Pirates.
Detroit sent four of Holland’s first 11 pitches over the fence at PNC Park to propel the Tigers to another big offensive outburst against reeling Pittsburgh. A night after a 17-13 win in 11 innings, Detroit came out swinging and sent the Pirates their ninth loss in their last 10 games.
Nine of the Tigers’ 16 hits went for extra bases. Their first-inning deluge marked the first they’d gone deep four times in the same inning since they did it on June 1, 2013, against Baltimore.
Cabrera got three hits, including his 481st career home run. The 37-year-old also drove in three runs to move him past Hall of Famer Jim Thome and into 24th on the all-time list with 1,701. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is next with 1,702.
Note
Giants: Jeff Samardjiza was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder impingement. Samardjiza went four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. He is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in three starts.
