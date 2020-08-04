ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.
Soroka, the team’s opening-day starter, had to be helped off the field after suffering his injury in Monday night’s loss to the New York Mets.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Soroka, who turned 23 on Tuesday, is expected to have surgery within a week.
“He will recover and we expect him to be the same guy he was,” Anthopoulos said.
Anthopoulos wouldn’t place a timetable on Soroka’s recovery period.
The Braves made two moves to add depth to their bullpen, recalling right-handers Huascar Ynoa and Chad Sobotka from their alternate training site.
Molina, DeJong among Cards with virus
MILWAUKEE — In a social media post on Instagram, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said he was “saddened” to reveal that he was one of the seven players who tested positive for COVID-19.
Through the team, five of his teammates also revealed that they had positive tests for COVID-19: All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong, relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, infielder Edmundo Sosa, and corner infielder Rangel Ravelo.
Of the Cardinals’ traveling party, 13 members tested positive for COVID-19. All 13 have returned to their St. Louis-area homes.
One player declined to be identified by the team and has also not responded to requests for confirmation by a reporter.
Eight of the 13 had symptoms of the virus that ranged from coughs and headaches or low-grade fevers. The individuals with symptoms were not identified.
The remainder of the team stayed in quarantine in their downtown Milwaukee hotel. They have a scheduled flight home to St. Louis on Wednesday, but they must clear two consecutive days without another positive test before they are cleared for travel.
Nationals reinstate Soto
WASHINGTON — Left fielder Juan Soto was reinstated by the Washington Nationals from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday after missing the team’s first seven games of the season.
Manager Dave Martinez did not put the slugger in Washington’s starting lineup against the New York Mets for the opener of a two-game series Tuesday night. Martinez did say Soto was available to pinch hit.
Soto was sidelined on opening day, July 23, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
He only was allowed to return to workouts on Saturday, part of an unusual four-day break for the Nationals caused by the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ season after a team outbreak of COVID-19.
The Nationals also reinstated right-handed reliever Wander Suero from the IL before Tuesday’s game and optioned outfielder Andrew Stevenson to the club’s alternate training site.
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg will throw a simulated game Wednesday. He has missed his first two starts of 2020 because of a nerve issue in his right hand.
Tuesday’s games
Twins 7, Pirates 3: José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and Minnesota beat visiting Pittsburgh in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.
The Twins won their fifth in a row and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.
Pittsburgh lost its fifth straight game and at 2-9 has baseball’s worst winning percentage at .182.
The game was delayed for nine minutes in the fifth inning and players were pulled off the field when the drone flew over center field. A few pitchers in the bullpen threw balls at the flying intruder, but missed.
Indians 4, Reds 2: Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Cleveland snapped a four-game skid with a road win over Cincinnati.
Reyes capped the Indians’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his first homer of the season after hitting 37 with San Diego and Cleveland last year. His shot in the eighth inning to deep right-center field against Nate Jones (0-1) followed a leadoff walk by Carlos Santana.
The Indians played their third consecutive game without manager Terry Francona, who continues to undergo tests in Cleveland for a gastrointestinal condition. There is no timetable for his return. Sandy Alomar, normally the team’s first base and catching coach, is filling in for Francona.
The Indians scrounged just three hits but capitalized on six walks and an error.
They pushed across an unearned run in the seventh against Pedro Strop after Reyes reached on shortstop Freddy Galvis’ error to start the inning. Reyes scored two outs later on José Ramirez’s walk.
