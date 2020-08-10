Marcus Stroman’s recovery from a torn left calf muscle was almost complete, and he was in line to possibly make his season debut for the New York Mets next week against the Miami Marlins.
But the idea of traveling to one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots played a factor in Stroman’s decision Monday to opt out of the 2020 season.
“Obviously, you see the Cardinals, the Marlins, you see spikes everywhere in the country, you see protocols not being handled properly from citizens everywhere,” Stroman said during a Zoom call. “You see us going to Florida soon. That was a big discussion I had with my family.”
Stroman, scheduled to become a free agent after the season, is the second Mets player to opt out this month. Designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes left the team Aug. 2.
Stroman said he had daily conversations with his family about what to do. His grandmother and uncle have compromised immune systems and are around his mother on a regular basis.
His decision came four days after he threw 85 pitches in his second simulated game and a day before he was scheduled to throw another simulated game.
Manager Luis Rojas said he understood Stroman’s decision but was surprised. “He wanted to do another one just to play it safe and see how he felt coming out of it and then come join us,” Rojas said Monday. “But, once again, we fully support him.”
Stroman will go on the restricted list, allowing the Mets to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. He will now head into free agency — he reached the six years of service time while on the injured list — without throwing a pitch this season. At 29, he’s expected to be one of the most sought starters on the market.
With Stroman out, rookie left-hander David Peterson, who is 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA in his first three big league starts, is locked into a rotation spot. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said relievers Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman are possibilities to fill the fifth spot.
Stroman was 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts last season for the Mets.
Arizona puts Bumgarner on IL
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a midback strain.
The left-hander was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego because of back spasms.
The Diamondbacks placed Bumgarner on the injured list Monday and selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Beasley from their alternate training site.
Bumgarner allowed six runs on five hits in two innings against the Padres to remain winless since signing an $85 million, five-year deal with Arizona last offseason. The four-time All-Star has seen his velocity dip into the upper 80s this season and has a 9.35 ERA after Sunday’s start.
Morton, Kelly out with shoulder issues
The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder.
The move Monday came one day after Morton (1-1, 5.40 ERA) was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. The 36-year-old Morton, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, went 16-6 last year in his first season with Tampa Bay.
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly also was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
The team said the move is retroactive to Sunday, and left-hander Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site at the University of Southern California.
Kelly hasn’t allowed a run over 6 1/3 innings in seven games this season. He has given up five hits to go with five walks and five strikeouts. Less than two weeks ago, Kelly was suspended by MLB for eight games for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters, a penalty he is appealing.
Cards-Tigers twin bill Thursday called off
DETROIT — A doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers this week is being postponed to allow more time for additional COVID-19 testing.
MLB opted to postpone Thursday’s doubleheader to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play. More details about the Cardinals’ resumption of play will be announced later this week.
The Cardinals’ series against Pittsburgh that was set to start on Monday was postponed after a weekend series against the Cubs was scrapped because of three positive coronavirus tests.
Monday’s game
Phillies 13, Braves 8: Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and Philadelphia beat visiting Atlanta, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly a year.
Nola (1-1) allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace right-hander was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games.
Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia.
