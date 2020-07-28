LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list.
Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation Tuesday. The team recalled right-hander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston.
Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Kershaw had to miss his scheduled start on opening day.
Wood made his first start with the Dodgers since 2018 in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Saturday.
Houston picks up
Baker’s contract option
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker’s contract.
Baker was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch who was fired after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year for their roles in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow was also fired.
Baker, 71, is in his 23rd year as a manager after starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. A three-time National League manager of the year, Baker came to the Astros after managing the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Cardinals’ Mikolas
is out for season
MINNEAPOLIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation.
The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list before their game Tuesday at Minnesota. Mikolas was supposed to start on Wednesday. Right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the mound against the Twins instead.
Chiefs QB Mahomes
buys into Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.
The Royals, meanwhile, signed former All-Star Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.
Harvey, 31, went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last year.
Elsewhere
White Sox: Chicago got its manager back just before its first road game. Rick Renteria returned to the team Tuesday after being isolated for 24 hours after he awakened Monday experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. Renteria walked into Progressive Field about 90 minutes before the start of a doubleheader against the Indians.
He stayed behind the batting cage and at a safe distance from his players as they took batting practice.
Mets: New York agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
Tuesday’s games
Blue Jays 5, Nationals 1: Reigning World Series champion Washington dropped to 1-4 with a home loss to Toronto that included two outfielders colliding on a homer by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., two errors by Starlin Castro that led to three unearned runs, and just one hit for the Nationals after the third inning.
Washington has lost three consecutive games.
Rays 5, Braves 2: Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single during Tampa Bay’s five-run third inning, and the Rays beat visiting Atlanta for their fourth straight win.
Yonny Chirinos pitched four effective innings for Tampa Bay. He allowed one run and four hits.
Indians 4, White Sox 3: Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered and drove in two runs, propelling Cleveland to a home victory over Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cubs 8, Reds 5: Javier Báez homered twice, doubled and scored on a deft dive to the plate, Alec Mills went six solid innings, and visiting Chicago extended its strong opening surge, beating Cincinnati. Chicago has won four of its first five games.
Tigers 4, Royals 3: Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift Detroit to a home victory over Kansas City. Tyler Alexander (1-0) and four other relievers kept the Royals scoreless for the final six innings, with Joe Jimenez pitching the ninth for his third save.
