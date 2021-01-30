Nation basketball roundup: Oklahoma knocks off No. 9 Alabama

Penn State 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71: John Harrar scored 14 of his career-high 17 points in the second half and the Nittany Lions, who trailed 34-41 at halftime, led for all but 1:16 of the final 20 minutes in a Big Ten home win over the Badgers.

Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Izaiah Brockington added 18 Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6), who had lost 13 straight against Wisconsin — including eight at home.

Penn State’s first win in the series since 2011 came after Jones sparked the offense with back-to-back baskets to open the second. Brockington and Harrar helped them steadily increase the margin.

Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) with 18 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Tyler Wahl 13.

No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72: Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and Baylor stayed undefeated with a home win over Auburn (10-8) in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Mitchell swished a 3-pointer with 11½ minutes left to extend Baylor’s lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.