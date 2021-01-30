Nation basketball roundup: Oklahoma knocks off No. 9 Alabama

NORMAN, Okla. — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help No. 24 Oklahoma defeat No. 9 Alabama 66-61 on Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without leading scorer Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.
Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4), who became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three top 10 teams in a row following wins over Kansas and Texas.
Alex Reese scored 15 points and Jaden Shackelford added 14 for Alabama (14-4), whose 10-game win streak ended.
Reaves is Oklahoma’s leader with 15.8 points per game, while Williams averages 7.7 points.
Florida 85, No. 11 WVU 80: Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge in Morgantown, W.Va.
Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4), which has won a season-high four straight. Tyree Applebee finished with 12.
The Gators went ahead to stay on Scottie Lewis’ tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining. Castleton followed with a 3-point play, and he made two free throws to put the Gators up 83-80 with 1:36 remaining.
Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points. Sean McNeil added 21 points for the Mountaineers.
Penn State 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71: John Harrar scored 14 of his career-high 17 points in the second half and the Nittany Lions, who trailed 34-41 at halftime, led for all but 1:16 of the final 20 minutes in a Big Ten home win over the Badgers.
Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Izaiah Brockington added 18 Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6), who had lost 13 straight against Wisconsin — including eight at home.
Penn State’s first win in the series since 2011 came after Jones sparked the offense with back-to-back baskets to open the second. Brockington and Harrar helped them steadily increase the margin.
Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) with 18 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Tyler Wahl 13.
No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72: Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and Baylor stayed undefeated with a home win over Auburn (10-8) in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Mitchell swished a 3-pointer with 11½ minutes left to extend Baylor’s lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.
Five players scored in double figures for Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes, but had 11 rebounds.
No. 3 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory in a Big East game in Newark, N.J.
Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for the Wildcats (11-1, 6-0). Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.
Shevar Reynolds had 13 points and Jaren Rhoden, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Myles Cale all scored 12 points for Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5).
No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71: Trailing by 7 points with a minute remaining, the Red Raiders scored 12 consecutive points to come away with a road victory over the Tigers 11-5) in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Texas Tech (12-5) had played five Big 12 games decided by fewer than 3 points or in overtime.
Terrence Shannon had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Mac McClung added 22 points for Texas Tech.
Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5).
No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98: Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat visiting TCU in overtime in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than 5 minutes left in regulation. Missouri, which was one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams coming into the day, rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 beyond the arc, including a shot with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.
Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points.
No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61: Yves Pons scored 17 points and Tennessee never trailed in beating visiting Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a top-15 opponent this season This was just Tennessee’s second win all-time against Kansas in six games.
Kansas (11-6) has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents this season. David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points.
No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon State 52: Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and UCLA outlasted Oregon State (8-7, 4-5) for a Pac-12 home win.
The Bruins (13-3, 9-1) extended their home winning streak to 16 games. They have won eight of nine overall, rebounding from a 1-point defeat to Stanford last weekend that was their first league loss.
ACC
Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 FSU 65: Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat visiting Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.
Florida State (10-3, 6-2) had 19 points from RaiQuan Gray. The Seminoles couldn’t overcome Wright and the Yellow Jackets’ backcourt duo of Jose Alvarado, who had 21 points, and Michael Devoe, who had 19.
Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3) never trailed in the second half.
Wake Forest 66, Miami 54: Daivien Williamson scored 16 points, leading four players into double figures, as Wake Forest ended its January slate with a home win over Miami.
Jalen Johnson added 15 points for the Demon Deacons (5-7, 2-7).
Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes (6-10, 2-9) with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Duke 79, Clemson 53: Matthew Hurt led a balanced attack with 13 points and Duke rolled to a home win over Clemson.
Jeremy Roach added 12 points, and Wendell Moore Jr., D.J. Steward and Mark Williams scored 11 each for the Blue Devils (7-5, 5-3)..
Aamir Simms, with 19 points, was the only player in double figures for the Tigers (10-5, 4-5), who have lost 19 straight at Duke.