Nation college football roundup: Howell's record day helps UNC overcome Wake Forest

The Fighting Irish’s eighth straight victory in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions gave coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second all-time. He is now just five behind coach Knute Rockne.

Coming off a thrilling victory against Clemson, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC) racked up a season-high 561 total yards against BC led by Book, who finished 20 of 27 for 283 yards.

He also ran for a 85 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek caught all three of Book’s TD passes, but also had one of three Notre Dame fumbles. C’Bo Flemister ran for two touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

Phil Jurkovec finished 18 of 40 for 272 yards, a touchdown and interception for Boston College (5-4, 4-4).

Top 25

No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Ty Fryfogle for two touchdown passes as Indiana remained unbeaten with a Big Ten road victory over Michigan State (1-3, 1-3) .

The Hoosiers (4-0, 4-0) set up a showdown next weekend against Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.