Nation college football roundup: Howell's record day helps UNC overcome Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns, and scored the go-ahead rushing TD with 4:11 left to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest 59-53 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.
Howell’s 20-yard keeper capped a comeback from 21 down midway through the third quarter for the Tar Heels (6-2, 6-2), tying the program record for biggest comeback in a win. That was part of a run of 35 unanswered points after falling behind 45-24, with Howell and the Tar Heels’ offense rolling nearly all day at a record-setting pace.
UNC finished with a program-record 742 yards, highlighted by huge performances from receivers Dazz Newsome (10 catches for 189 yards) and Dyami Brown (eight catches for 163 yards) as each hauled in two of Howell’s scoring throws.
Javonte Williams added a 15-yard touchdown run with 2:39 left that helped keep UNC in control late.
Sam Hartman threw for a career-best 429 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3), who had a huge offensive output with 606 yards. Jaquarii Roberson had 12 catches for 167 yards and two scores while Donavon Greene added eight catches for 170 yards and two scores.
No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31: Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and Notre Dame overcame an early deficit to roll to a road over Boston College.
The Fighting Irish’s eighth straight victory in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions gave coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second all-time. He is now just five behind coach Knute Rockne.
Coming off a thrilling victory against Clemson, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC) racked up a season-high 561 total yards against BC led by Book, who finished 20 of 27 for 283 yards.
He also ran for a 85 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek caught all three of Book’s TD passes, but also had one of three Notre Dame fumbles. C’Bo Flemister ran for two touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent left leg injury.
Phil Jurkovec finished 18 of 40 for 272 yards, a touchdown and interception for Boston College (5-4, 4-4).
Top 25
No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Ty Fryfogle for two touchdown passes as Indiana remained unbeaten with a Big Ten road victory over Michigan State (1-3, 1-3) .
The Hoosiers (4-0, 4-0) set up a showdown next weekend against Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.
Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards — both career highs. He did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred.
No. 16 Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14: Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history during a Conference USA victory over Middle Tennessee (2-6, 2-4) in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall (7-0, 4-0) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.
Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd team. The crash occurred as the team’s plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.
No. 20 Southern California 34, Arizona 30: Vavae Malepeai bulled his way through multiple tacklers for an 8-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left, and visiting Southern California beat Arizona in a Pac-12 game.
USC (2-0, 2-0) had two late scoring drives to win a game in which they were outplayed in for most of the afternoon.
Kevon Slovis hit Erik Krommenhoek on a 6-yard touchdown, but Arizona (0-1, 0-1) marched quickly down the field for a 6-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gunnell from Stanley Berryhill III with 1:20 left.
Slovis, off target early, completed four straight passes for 68 yards and Malepeai capped the 75-yard drive by carrying several Arizona defenders with him into the end zone.
Slovis threw for 325 yards and a touchdown on 30-of-43 passing.
No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20: Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and Northwestern beat Purdue in a Big Ten game in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Wildcats defense also made two late stops to preserve a fifth straight conference win and the school’s first 4-0 start in league play since coach Pat Fitzgerald was still playing in 1996.
Purdue (2-1) has lost five straight home games in the series.
No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette 38, South Alabama 10: Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 5-1) gained 254 yards on the ground and the Ragin’ Cajuns clinched a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a home victory over South Alabama (3-5, 2-3).
Lewis tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Jalen Williams and 3 yards to Errol Rogers. He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion, with Ragas narrowly staying inside the left sideline to put the game away in the fourth quarter.