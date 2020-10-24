Nation college football roundup: Indiana stuns Penn State in overtime

Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0). With the win, the Cowboys joined Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.

The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma earlier in the month and were seeking their first 4-0 start in league play. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who was second nationally in yards rushing per game, ran for a career-high 185 yards.

With Oklahoma State leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, Iowa State drove deep into Oklahoma State territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Connor Assalley’s 33-yard kick bounced off the right upright with 1:22 left in the first half. It was his second missed field goal try of the first half, and Oklahoma State took its 7-point lead into the break.

Hall broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Cyclones tied the game at 14.

Sanders’ 14-yard touchdown run on the next possession gave the Cowboys the lead again, and Alex Hale’s 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-14.