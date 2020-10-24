Nation college football roundup: Indiana stuns Penn State in overtime

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State — ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of losses to Top 10 teams at 42.
The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.
Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.
After Indiana failed to gain a first down after Sean Clifford threw a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 2:30 left, coach Tom Allen instructed his defense to let Penn State score.
Devyn Ford obliged with a 14-yard run with 1:42 to go. Penix then took the Hoosiers down the field, scored on a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go, added the 2-point conversion and eventually wound up in overtime after Jordan Stout’s 57-yard field goal came up short with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Penn State made it 35-28 when Clifford hooked up with Parker Washington in overtime, but Whop Philyor caught a 9-yard TD pass for the Hoosiers and Penix won it when he dived for the goal line and the ball hit the pylon.
No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, No. 17 Iowa State 21: Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury, and Oklahoma State defeated visiting Iowa State in a Big 12 game.
Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.
Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0). With the win, the Cowboys joined Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.
The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma earlier in the month and were seeking their first 4-0 start in league play. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who was second nationally in yards rushing per game, ran for a career-high 185 yards.
With Oklahoma State leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, Iowa State drove deep into Oklahoma State territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Connor Assalley’s 33-yard kick bounced off the right upright with 1:22 left in the first half. It was his second missed field goal try of the first half, and Oklahoma State took its 7-point lead into the break.
Hall broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Cyclones tied the game at 14.
Sanders’ 14-yard touchdown run on the next possession gave the Cowboys the lead again, and Alex Hale’s 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-14.
Brock Purdy threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson with 49 seconds remaining to trim Oklahoma State’s lead to 24-21. Oklahoma State recovered Iowa State’s onside kick, and the Cowboys ran out the clock.
No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17: Alabama lost wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the rest of the season on the opening kickoff.
That was about the only thing that didn’t go the Crimson Tide’s way.
Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Najee Harris ran for three more TDs as Alabama routed Tennessee (2-3) for its 14th straight win in this Southeastern Conference rivalry.
The Crimson Tide (5-0) outgained Tennessee 587-302. But playing the Vols proved costly for Alabama a second straight season. A year ago, Tua Tagovailoa hurt an ankle in the second quarter and missed the next game against Arkansas.
On Saturday, Waddle rolled his right ankle as he was tackled on the opening kickoff. He was taken by cart to the locker room, and coach Nick Saban said at halftime that Waddle will be out the rest of the year and that the junior likely will need surgery.
No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17: Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and Ohio State rolled over visiting Nebraska on the opening day of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 — including a 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble.
No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14: Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, and the Wildcats rolled to a Big 12 home victory over Kansas (0-5, 0-4).
Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score, helping the Wildcats (4-1) improve to 4-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.
No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9: Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead Marshall (5-0, 3-0) to a Conference USA home victory over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic (1-1, 1-1).
FAU brought 57 players on its first trip of the season, just above the mandated minimum of 53 available scholarship players during the pandemic. The Owls even held a third-quarter lead before Marshall scored the final 13 points.
With FAU missing both of its starting offensive tackles because of the virus, the Owls were limited to 234 yards of offense.
No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14: Backup quarterback Fred Payton three three touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina (5-0, 3-0) won its first game as a ranked team with a Sun Belt Conference home victory over Georgia Southern.
The Chanticleers played without starting passer Grayson McCall, who had an upper-body injury.
But Payton threw of a 24-yard TD pass to running back C.J. Marable with 8:53 remaining to break a 14-all tie and Coastal Carolina up for good.
Reese White added a 20-yard scoring run to extend Coastal Carolina’s margin — and likely guarantee another week in the Top 25.
Payton, who started 10 games over the past two seasons, finished 15 of 28 for 252 yards.