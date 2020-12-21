NBA: Durant's return comes against Warriors, his old team

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were trying to extend their stay atop the NBA when he crumbled to the court with a ruptured Achilles tendon on June 10, 2019.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was lost and so soon was the Warriors’ grasp on the championship. Golden State’s title was gone a couple of nights later and eventually so was Durant, who left for Brooklyn as a free agent after having surgery.

Now both are ready to start working their way back.

Durant’s first official NBA game in a year and a half comes against his old club, as the Nets host the Warriors on Tuesday night in the opening game of the 2020-21 season.

The matchup feels like a bigger night than usual in Brooklyn — just not to Durant.

“I feel like each game is important to me and it’s no more of importance because I’m playing against my old teammates,” Durant said. “I just feel like the game of basketball is going to have me on that level anyway and it’s going to be good to see some of my old teammates, good to play against them, good to see some of the people I worked with in my time in Golden State, but nothing more than that.”

Same feeling from the Warriors.