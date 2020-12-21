NBA: Durant's return comes against Warriors, his old team

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were trying to extend their stay atop the NBA when he crumbled to the court with a ruptured Achilles tendon on June 10, 2019.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP was lost and so soon was the Warriors’ grasp on the championship. Golden State’s title was gone a couple of nights later and eventually so was Durant, who left for Brooklyn as a free agent after having surgery.
Now both are ready to start working their way back.
Durant’s first official NBA game in a year and a half comes against his old club, as the Nets host the Warriors on Tuesday night in the opening game of the 2020-21 season.
The matchup feels like a bigger night than usual in Brooklyn — just not to Durant.
“I feel like each game is important to me and it’s no more of importance because I’m playing against my old teammates,” Durant said. “I just feel like the game of basketball is going to have me on that level anyway and it’s going to be good to see some of my old teammates, good to play against them, good to see some of the people I worked with in my time in Golden State, but nothing more than that.”
Same feeling from the Warriors.
“It’ll be cool to see him out there and all those pleasantries and then get to just competing,” Stephen Curry said. “I think that’s what we all expect.”
Durant played three seasons with the Warriors and was bidding to have them all end with championships. He returned from a calf injury to play Game 5 in Toronto with Golden State down 3-1 and was off to a strong start before he went down in the second quarter. The Warriors held on to win that night, shaking off the sadness of Durant’s injury.
“They were heartbroken,” Nets coach Steve Nash said.
And they haven’t been the same since.
With Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured last season and Curry missing nearly all of it, Golden State went from dynasty to dismal. The Warriors have won just 15 times in 560 days since Durant went down, finishing with the worst record in the league in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season after five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
Despite the severity of his injury and length of his absence, expectations are high that Durant will return to the level that made him a four-time scoring champion who has averaged 27 points. He looked sharp in both of Brooklyn’s exhibition games, though said it will take some time before he’s at his best.
“I mean, I’ve always been comfortable with a basketball in my hands,” Durant said. “But physically not being able to run up and down the court, it’s going to take me more than two or three games to feel like I’m in midseason form, I guess, physically.”
The Nets, with Kyrie Irving also returning after playing just 20 games last season because of a shoulder injury, have enough depth and balance that they may not need Durant to be great right away.
Curry may not have that luxury. Thompson will miss another season after injuring his Achilles tendon preparing for this one and Draymond Green will sit out the opener with a right foot injury that sidelined him in the preseason.
Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday he is confident that the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through the season even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers — and warned that he does not expect this season to go as smoothly as the games did last summer in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
That said, he added that if the league didn’t believe its plan would work, the season wouldn’t be starting.
“We do anticipate that there will be bumps in the road along the way,” Silver said.
Teams will play a 72-game regular season, down from the customary 82-game slate. The season is starting two months later than usual and the playoffs are set to stretch into July, all with players and coaches being tested daily and with nearly 60 players having already missed some time with their teams during training camp and the preseason because of positive COVID-19 tests.