NBA Finals: Butler serves Miami victory

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.— Jimmy Butler, perhaps the NBA’s best-known barista, is not adjusting the prices at the coffee shop that he’s been operating out of his hotel room for Miami Heat teammates and staff inside the NBA bubble. Even after a win, everything at Big Face Coffee remains $20.

The plan is working, so Butler sees no reason to change.

The Heat might apply the same approach going forward in these NBA Finals. Butler played 45 minutes and had the ball in his hands on almost every possession of Game 3, when Miami won 115-104 to pull to 2-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 4 is Tuesday night, and much like Butler’s coffee-sales strategy, the Heat may stick with what works.

“There’s no turning back,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He has to make some things happen for us. He did that in a brilliant way last night, and he’ll likely have to do something very similar to that again. For us to be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish, you can’t just be normal. You have to be extraordinary.”

Butler had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in Miami’s Game 3 win. Of the 8,175 game appearances by players in the NBA Finals, Butler was the first to have a 40-point triple-double in a win, and one of only three with one regardless of outcome.