NBA notes: Wizards' Bryant likely to miss rest of season

Sunday’s game between Boston and Miami was postponed because of contact tracing concerns within the Heat, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Celtics would have been without seven players for the game in accordance with the NBA’s protocols for dealing with COVID-19. All of them were ruled out earlier Sunday, along with two others because of injury. That would have left Boston with only eight available players, the league minimum.

The situation grew more complex as the teams got closer to the scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff. The Heat ruled out Avery Bradley because of the same protocols, and the team was going through contact tracing to see if anyone else would not be eligible to play.

It is the second game postponed in the NBA this season. A game between Oklahoma City and Houston was postponed on Dec. 23 because the Rockets did not have enough eligible players — three had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive, four others were quarantined, James Harden was unavailable for violating the protocols and another player was out with an injury. That left Houston with seven players.