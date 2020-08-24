NBA playoffs: Thunder rally past Rockets, even series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff-high 30 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 on Monday to even the first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.
Chris Paul scored 26 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who won despite allowing 23 3-pointers.
James Harden had 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Houston. Eric Gordon scored 23 points and Danuel House added 21 for the Rockets, who won the first two games of the series.
Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook sat out for Houston again with a strained right quad. The All-Star point guard has not played in the series.
Bucks 121, Magic 106: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton finally came alive with a huge fourth quarter and Milwaukee beat Orlando to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.
Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.
Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.
Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play for the Magic, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Terrence Ross had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Heat 99, Pacers 87: Goran Dragic scored 23 points and fifth-seeded Miami completed a first-round sweep of Indiana.
Tyler Herro had 16 points and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Heat, who made it out of the first round for the first time since 2016.
Victor Oladipo had 25 points and Myles Turner added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Pacers, who have dropped four straight postseason series to the Heat since 2012.
Miami’s bench outscored Indiana’s depleted reserves 38-3.
Late Sunday
Jazz 129, Nuggets 127: Donovan Mitchell added his name to a prestigious list that includes Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain.
The four are the only NBA players to notch two 50 or more point games in a single postseason.
Mitchell scored 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter and Utah withstood a 50-point night from Jamal Murray to beat Denver and take a 3-1 lead in the playoff series.
Mitchell was 15 of 27 from the floor and went 17 of 18 from the free throw line. Mitchell, 23, scored 57 points in Game 1. He’s averaging 39.5 points in the series.
Iverson had a pair of games with 50 or more points in the 2001 playoffs, while Jordan accomplished the feat in ‘88 and ’93, and Chamberlain in ‘60, according to the Jazz.