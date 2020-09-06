NBA roundup: Bucks stay alive with MVP sidelined

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, then lost the NBA’s MVP while trying to fend off elimination.
No problem. The Bucks aren’t done yet.
Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing most of the game with a sprained right ankle, the Bucks extended their season to a Game 5 on Tuesday. Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 36 points in the third quarter, then made a big 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime and the Bucks topped the Miami Heat 118-115 in Game 4 of their series Sunday.
“Just keep fighting,” said Middleton, who also had eight rebounds and eight assists. “That’s all my teammates did.”
Miami still leads the series 3-1 but will spend the next two days lamenting how this one got away. The Heat gave up 12 straight points in the final period Sunday, wasting what was an 8-point lead in a closeout game.
Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler each finished with 17 for the Heat.
Antetokounmpo scored 19 points for the Bucks in only 11 minutes, while Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 14 for Milwaukee.
Miami managed only 2 points in the first 4:30 of overtime, got within 1 on a 3-pointer from Tyler Herro, but Middleton delivered the biggest shot of the night to make it 116-112.
Herro made another 3-pointer with 3.0 seconds left, but Middleton sealed it with a pair of free throws.
Antetokounmpo had 19 of Milwaukee’s first 30 points, shooting 8 for 10 from the floor. But in an instant, everything changed for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo aggravated his sprained right ankle with 10:18 left in the second quarter, rolling it inward — just as he did in Game 3 on Friday — as he tried to drive past Miami’s Andre Iguodala. He tumbled to the court, grabbing the ankle and screaming in pain.
He took the free throws; without doing that, he would not have been permitted to return. But at halftime, the Bucks delivered the word that he would not be back.
Late Saturday
Nuggets 110, Clippers 101: Blown out in Game 1, Denver never trailed in Game 2 of its Western Conference semifinal series with Los Angeles and knotted the series at a game apiece. Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Nuggets.
Gary Harris and Paul Millsap each added 13 points for Denver, which lost by 23 in the series opener.
Murray and Jokic were a combined 20 for 38 from the floor, 7 for 13 from 3-point range.
Paul George scored 22 points for the Clippers, who got 15 from Ivica Zubac and endured a rare off night offensively from Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but shot only 4 for 17.
Leonard had scored at least 20 points in 27 of his last 28 playoff games — and had at least 29 in all seven playoff games this season.
It was Leonard’s lowest-scoring playoff game since he had 13 for San Antonio on April 19, 2016. against Memphis, 52 postseason appearances ago.