NBA roundup: Doncic's 3-point buzzer-beater lifts Dallas in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.
Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.
Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It set the stage for Doncic’s winner over Reggie Jackson.
The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second-quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead — and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.
Lou Williams tied it at 121 by hitting two of three free throws with 50.6 seconds remaining in regulation. After Dallas failed to score on the next possession, the Clippers called a timeout to set up a play with 24.7 seconds left.
Kawhi Leonard’s 3-point shot with 0.2 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Mavericks failed on a lob toward big man Boban Marjanovic to send it to overtime.
Doncic didn’t have center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness.
Doncic, 21, was a game-time decision after he hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor.
Celtics 110, 76ers 106: Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Boston pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of Philadelphia.
Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the first-round matchup between Toronto and Brooklyn.
Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round.
Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 20 points and five rebounds .
Raptors 150, Nets 122: Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds and Toronto steamrolled into the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing Brooklyn to complete a four-game sweep.
The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter, but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history and set up a series with third-seeded Boston.
Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. They upped their record to 11-1 in the bubble.
Boston handed Toronto its lone loss since the restart and will be a much sterner test than the undermanned Nets, who were using converted guards as forwards, and forwards as centers.
The Raptors would likely need Lowry for that one. He was grimacing in pain in the first quarter and soon left the game and eventually the arena to have the ankle examined elsewhere on the NBA campus.
Caris LeVert scored 35 points for Brooklyn.
Late Saturday
Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108: LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and Los Angeles beat Portland for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough.
Damian Lillard scored 34 points playing with a dislocated left index finger, and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers.
Note
Magic-Bucks: Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams were fined $15,000 each by the NBA on Sunday for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series, which the Bucks won 121-107 on Saturday.