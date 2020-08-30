NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers oust Mavericks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard delivered 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.
Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, keeping it interesting into the fourth quarter even while playing without injured teammate Kristaps Porzingis.
But with Leonard reaching the 30-point mark for his career-best fifth straight playoff game and a strong defensive effort, the Clippers had too many answers.
The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference advanced to a second-round meeting with either Denver or Utah. The sixth-seeded Jazz were trying to close that series out in six games later Sunday.
Paul George and Ivica Zubac added 15 points apiece for the Clippers, who turned up their defense in this one after winning Game 5 with the best offensive performance in their postseason history, when they shot 63% and romped to a 154-111 victory.
Perhaps it was too much to ask to be that sharp again after a four-day layoff, but they didn’t need to be even while playing most of the game without starting forward Marcus Morris, who was ejected for a flagrant foul against Doncic in the first quarter.
Leonard also had seven assists and five steals. The Clippers said he was the first player in at least the last 20 postseasons with 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game.
The Mavericks had only two field goals in the first six minutes of the third quarter, both by Doncic, and by the time he made the second the Clippers had opened the half with a 20-3 run that turned a 6-point lead into a 77-54 lead.
Celtics 112, Raptors 94: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists and Boston never trailed on the way to beating Toronto in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Celtics improved to 4-1 against the Raptors this season — no other team has beaten the reigning NBA champions more than twice — and both of their meetings in the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World have been one-sided.
Toronto is 0-2 against Boston at Disney, losing by a combined 40 points and not leading for a moment in those two games. The Raptors are 11-0 at Disney against everybody else.
Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Daniel Theis finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Boston, which is 5-0 in this postseason.
Kyle Lowry had 17 points for Toronto, which got 15 from Serge Ibaka, 13 from Pascal Siakam on a day when he was slowed by early foul trouble. The Raptors were outscored 51-30 from 3-point range.
Toronto has lost four games by more than 15 points this season — three of them against Boston. The Celtics won by 22 on Aug. 7, 18 on Sunday and 16 on Christmas Day. The other was a 20-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 11.
Late Saturday
Lakers 131, Blazers 122: LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Los Angeles advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating short-handed Portland in Game 5.
Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013.
The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City.
CJ McCollum had 36 points for the Trail Blazers, who played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Carmelo Anthony added 27 points.
The game was originally set for Wednesday night, but players decided not to play in the three playoff games scheduled for that day to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
Lillard injured his right knee in Game 4 that prompted him to leave the bubble in Florida and return to Portland to see team doctors. Lillard was named MVP of the seeding games heading into the playoffs, averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in eight games.
Gary Trent Jr. took his Lillard’s spot in the opening lineup. But because of injuries, the Blazers had just nine players available.