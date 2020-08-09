LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 51 points,, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121 on Sunday.
It was a day of redemption for the star point guard. On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Portland bounced back and pulled within a half-game of Memphis for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers increased their chances of qualifying for the play-in series, which will start Saturday.
The 76ers lost more than the game. All-Star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with what the team called a left ankle injury, and he did not return. He contested a shot, then backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion. He had been averaging 30 points since the restart.
Josh Richardson scored a season-high 34 points and Alec Burks added 20 for Philadelphia.
Spurs 122, Pelicans 113: DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and San Antonio wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.
Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Spurs.
JJ Redick (Roanoke) scored 31 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for New Orleans, which got 25 from Zion Williamson.
Celtics 122, Magic 119: Gordon Hayward hit three free throws with 2:29 left in overtime, and Boston beat Orlando for its third straight victory.
The Celtics hadn’t scored in overtime until Hayward went to the line after being fouled by Nikola Vučević. His free throws put Boston up 115-114 as the Celtics scored 10 of the first 15 points in overtime.
Hayward finished with 31 points and Jayson Tatum scored 29, including the tying basket with 4.2 seconds left in regulation.
Raptors 108, Grizzlies 99: Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help Toronto beat Memphis, preventing the Grizzlies from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.
The Raptors clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and their fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins.
Thunder 121, Wizards 103: Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and Oklahoma City beat Washington to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble.
Jerome Robinson led Washington with 19 points.
Note
Warriors: Golden State forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future did not amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with his comments about Booker, the Phoenix Suns’ star guard.
“Get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT. “It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.”
