The San Francisco 49ers agreed Monday on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.
General manager John Lynch announced the deal to add another receiving option to pair with All-Pro George Kittle.
Reed, 30, had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 career games for Washington but has ended up on the injured reserve list in four of his seven seasons. He missed all of 2019 after suffering a concussion in the preseason but Lynch said the team believes the risk of injury is outweighed by the reward if Reed stays healthy.
Reed has experience playing for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator in 2013 in Washington.
Lynch also said he is “working diligently” to get a long-term deal signed with Kittle. The 2017 fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Niners hope to lock him up before he hits free agency.
The 49ers also announced that receiver Richie James Jr. was moved from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the nonfootball injury list with a broken wrist suffered in offseason workouts.
Defensive back D.J. Reed was placed on the season-ending nonfootball injury list after tearing his pectoral muscle in the offseason.
Defensive lineman Kentavius Street and receiver Shawn Poindexter were activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Ex-UVA WR Inman
to join Washington
The Washington Football Team will pick up a familiar face, as it is expected to sign former UVA wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to a contract.
Inman was with the team starting on Sunday, but the terms of the deal had not yet been finalized on Monday night. Teams can only bring players in for workouts this year if they intend to sign them.
Washington desperately needs depth at the position. Inman’s career peaked with regular use in San Diego in 2016 — this will be his eighth NFL team, not including his time winning the Grey Cup in Toronto.
As the team prepares to begin the next phase of training camp on Tuesday, it also announced that former defensive player Ziggy Hood would return to the team as an assistant coach this year.
Washington will be without linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, who is opting out of the season because of coronavirus concerns.
While coach Ron Rivera has emphasized the importance of players following coronavirus protocols, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been outspoken on social media about his beliefs — on July 27, he shared a viral video that has since been removed from Twitter, pitching the drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the pandemic.
“I have personal views that would probably not sit well with my professional occupation right now,” Del Rio told The Athletic on Monday. “I think I’ll just leave it like that.”
Falcons add Dennard
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta signed former Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.
Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions and two forced fumbles in six seasons and started five games in 2019.
The Falcons needed experience after cutting Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick this year, entered camp as the favorites to land starting jobs. Dennard joins two second-year players, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller, in the competition at cornerback.
Miller, James opt out of playing in 2020
Carolina linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.
Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.
Miller is the second Carolina player to opt out of the season, joining undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack.
Also opting out of the season over COVID-19 concerns was Denver right tackle Ja’Wuan James.
The Broncos were counting on their headliner from last year’s free agent class to bounce back from a balky right knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019 after signing what was at the time the biggest contract ever for a left tackle, $51 million over four years.
Elijah Wilkinson could be in line to fill in for James for a second straight season, although Wilkinson is still recovering from offseason foot surgery.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back D.J. Killings and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga also will opt out of the season over COVID-19 concerns.
Vikings give GM Spielman extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multiyear contract extension.
Spielman was hired in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He had his role elevated to general manager with full authority over the roster in 2012. Since that promotion, the Vikings have made the playoffs four times in eight seasons, with two NFC North titles. They are 72-54-2 over that span, the fourth-best record in the NFC.
In another Vikings development, the team acquired defensive tackle P.J. Hall in a trade with the Los Angeles Raiders.
The Raiders received a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 for Hall.
The pick is contingent upon Hall being on the roster for a certain number of games.
The Raiders planned to cut Hall after just two seasons with the club.
Pederson positive, doesn’t feel ill
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he feels great and has no symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Pederson is quarantining at home away from family members and plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp.
Pederson, 52, enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.
Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic, or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.
Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.
Elsewhere
Raiders: The team will play its first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday saying that after discussion with health care officials and local leaders that the decision was made not to allow fans.
The Raiders relocated from Oakland, Calif., after last season.
Browns: Cleveland placed third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID list and activated punter Jamie Gillan. He had tested positive for coronavirus.
The Browns also placed safety Karl Joseph on the PUP list with a foot injury. He was signed during the offseason and is expected to start.
Jets: New York released veteran wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who played in just one game last year after suffering his second neck injury in three seasons.
