NFL notes: 49ers earn fifth straight win over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season.
An opening 18-play touchdown drive against the rival Los Angeles Rams was a good start.
Jimmy Garoppolo capped that long drive with the first of his two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the 49ers beat the Rams 31-10 on Monday night for their first home win in more than a year.
“It got us into a rhythm for sure,” Garoppolo said. “That’s the way we want to do it. Just running the ball, converting on third down and then score at the end.”
The Niners (4-5) had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance in their fifth straight win against the Rams (7-3).
Garoppolo threw TD passes to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, Samuel also ran for a score and Ward delivered the big defensive plays to give San Francisco its second home win in the past two seasons. The other also came against the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020.
It all started on the ground, where coach Kyle Shanahan had set an audacious goal of 40 carries that the Niners exceeded with 44 runs for 156 yards.
“I almost regretted it because it’s tough to do,” Shanahan said. “I’m glad I set it. We came through with it. It’s a huge team goal.”
San Francisco had its most rushes in a regular-season game in nine years. The Niners used a similar formula two years ago when they made it to the Super Bowl.
The Rams lost for the second straight week with Matthew Stafford again throwing two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Packers LB goes on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games.
Mercilus joined the Packers on Oct. 21, one day after the Houston Texans released him. He has appeared in four games with the Packers and has five tackles and a sack.
Elsewhere
Steelers: Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt will have an opportunity to play, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Roethlisberger entered the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night after testing positive and he missed Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger has a chance to play, but the Steelers are preparing to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Watt left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with hip and knee injuries and did not return. Fitzpatrick played on Sunday, but he joined Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list on Monday.
Ravens: Baltimore waived running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and Bell had the fewest carries of the three though Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Bell, 29, rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries for the Ravens.
Jets: New York placed rookie cornerback Brandin Echols on injured reserve.
Echols injured his quadriceps during the Jets’ 45-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. The sixth-rounder out of Kentucky started all nine of New York’s games and ranks fourth on the team with 41 tackles.
Dolphins: Miami placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine, moves involving two players who hadn’t appeared in a game for the team yet this season.
Little was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Aug. 17, and has been inactive for all 10 of Miami’s games. Redwine was signed Oct. 26 and was inactive for three games.