NFL notes: 49ers' Ford parked for Jets game

Elliott, who’s 6 feet, 206 pounds, had 134 tackles and six interceptions during his career at Notre Dame. He was All-Metro as a quarterback (1,736 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions) as a junior and as a defensive back (14 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass break-ups) as a senior.

Lewis was first-team all-state in football as a senior at Trinity and All-Metro in track. He was an honorable-mention pick in the Mountain West Conference as a senior at Air Force last season, with 45 tackles and 15 pass breakups (20th nationally). He also had a 99-yard interception return.

Elsewhere

Cowboys: Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown was placed on injured reserve for a rib injury. Brown first popped up on the injury report Friday but the team felt the issue was bad enough to shelve him for at least three games. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad.

Colts: Indianapolis elevated undrafted rookie tight end Farrod Green from the practice squad to the active roster with Jack Doyle (ankle, knee) out this Sunday for its home opener against the Vikings.