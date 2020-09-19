NFL notes: 49ers' Ford parked for Jets game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers ruled out edge rusher Dee Ford for this week’s game against the New York Jets.
Ford had been listed as questionable with a neck injury before being ruled out on Saturday for Sunday’s game. The team also said that offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.
Ford was hurt in practice this week and joins All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee) and star cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) as players sitting out this week for the Niners.
Grasu started at center last week in place of the injured Ben Garland before being sent back to the practice squad. He provides depth on the offensive line, with Garland set to return from a sprained ankle.
Lions guard Dahl on IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions will be without a starting guard against Green Bay.
Detroit put guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve because of a groin injury Saturday, a day before playing the Packers on the road.
The Lions signed guard Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad. Detroit also elevated defensive back Dee Virgin and defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad.
Oday Aboushi (Virginia) will likely replace Dahl in the lineup. Aboushi started 10 games as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2014 and has 34 career starts.
The Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant against Green Bay. Both have hamstring injuries.
Falcons CB Sheffield out for Cowboys game
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without a key member of their cornerback rotation for the second week in a row after ruling Kendall Sheffield out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sheffield is still recovering from a foot injury and wasn’t able to practice all week. He also missed the season opener against Russell Wilson (Collegiate) and the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-25 victory.
The Falcons also ruled out backup defensive end Charles Harris (ankle), while rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was listed as doubtful. Both also missed the opener.
Starting left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable after taking part in a limited part of practice the past two days.
Bucs’ WR Goodwin ruled out
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week 2 against Carolina. Godwin (concussion) was ruled out by the team on Saturday.
The wideout was considered doubtful on the injury report.
Godwin had six receptions for 79 yards in the Bucs’ Week 1 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. While Godwin’s presence will be missed, there was a bit of good news in regard to fellow wideout Mike Evans, who was taken off the injury report ahead of Week 2 after fully recovering from a nagging hamstring injury.
Elliott, Lewis on NFL practice squads
Former area standouts Jalen Elliott (L.C. Bird High) and Zane Lewis (Trinity Episcopal) are on NFL practice squads.
Elliott, a safety who played at Notre Dame, is with the Detroit Lions. Elliott was signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent in May.
Lewis, a cornerback who played at Air Force, is with the New York Jets. Lewis originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. He was waived in late August, claimed by the Jets and later signed to their practice squad.
Elliott, who’s 6 feet, 206 pounds, had 134 tackles and six interceptions during his career at Notre Dame. He was All-Metro as a quarterback (1,736 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions) as a junior and as a defensive back (14 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass break-ups) as a senior.
Lewis was first-team all-state in football as a senior at Trinity and All-Metro in track. He was an honorable-mention pick in the Mountain West Conference as a senior at Air Force last season, with 45 tackles and 15 pass breakups (20th nationally). He also had a 99-yard interception return.
Elsewhere
Cowboys: Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown was placed on injured reserve for a rib injury. Brown first popped up on the injury report Friday but the team felt the issue was bad enough to shelve him for at least three games. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad.
Colts: Indianapolis elevated undrafted rookie tight end Farrod Green from the practice squad to the active roster with Jack Doyle (ankle, knee) out this Sunday for its home opener against the Vikings.
Panthers: Carolina elevated defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster with Kawaan Short (foot) and Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) ruled out of Sunday’s game.