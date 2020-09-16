NFL notes: 49ers to place CB Sherman on IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.

A source familiar with the injury said Wednesday that Sherman will be placed on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until after missing the next three weeks.

Sherman is the latest key player on the defending NFC champions to be hampered by an injury so far this season.

San Francisco played the season opener without two of its top receivers in Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), as well as its top two centers in Weston Richburg (knee) and Ben Garland (ankle).

Sherman has been one of the league’s top cover cornerbacks for the past decade.

He was a second-team All-Pro last season when he locked down the defensive left side of the league’s top pass defense.

He fared better than anyone else on San Francisco’s defense in Week 1 against DeAndre Hopkins, limiting him to three catches for 22 yards on 15 pass plays. Hopkins had 14 catches for 151 yards overall in Arizona’s 24-20 win.