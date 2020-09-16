NFL notes: 49ers to place CB Sherman on IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.
A source familiar with the injury said Wednesday that Sherman will be placed on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until after missing the next three weeks.
Sherman is the latest key player on the defending NFC champions to be hampered by an injury so far this season.
San Francisco played the season opener without two of its top receivers in Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), as well as its top two centers in Weston Richburg (knee) and Ben Garland (ankle).
Sherman has been one of the league’s top cover cornerbacks for the past decade.
He was a second-team All-Pro last season when he locked down the defensive left side of the league’s top pass defense.
He fared better than anyone else on San Francisco’s defense in Week 1 against DeAndre Hopkins, limiting him to three catches for 22 yards on 15 pass plays. Hopkins had 14 catches for 151 yards overall in Arizona’s 24-20 win.
The 49ers head into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon as the top two outside cornerbacks. Jason Verrett could also be an option if he has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the opener.
San Francisco also could be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle (sprained knee) and backup receiver and returner Richie James Jr. (hamstring).
The 49ers added another cornerback this week by agreeing to a deal with Brian Allen. Allen was a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 and played exclusively on special teams during his two seasons with the Steelers.
Cowboys LB Lee to miss six weeks
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will lose inside linebacker Sean Lee for six weeks after he underwent surgery for a sports hernia, a source said Wednesday.
Lee was already on injured reserve and expected to miss at least three weeks, but his health didn’t improve and now he’ll be lost for an extended period.
Lee suffered the injury during the conditioning phase of training camp. It’s just another injury for Lee, whose career has been nearly defined by injuries. He’s missed time because of knee, hamstring, toe and neck injuries.
Last year, Lee played all 16 games for the first time in his NFL career.
Lee joins Leighton Vander Esch as two main linebackers who will be out for close to two months of the season.
Vander Esch will miss six to eight weeks with a broken collarbone suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Knee issue limits Becton in practice
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, a former Highland Springs standout, will be limited at practice with a knee issue after being injured in the season-opening loss at Buffalo.
Coach Adam Gase said the No. 11 overall pick will be monitored throughout practice and the team will be cautious with Becton. Becton didn’t miss any snaps after he was hurt at some point in the game Sunday.
Becton was mostly solid in his NFL debut, often matching up against Jerry Hughes in Buffalo. He will have another tough task on Sunday in the home opener with San Francisco’s Nick Bosa.
Manning, Woodson on Hall of Fame ballot
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller (Virginia); offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson (Virginia) and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.
In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
Bills LBs Milano, Edmunds miss practice
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo starting linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) missed practice, and their availability is uncertain for Buffalo’s game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) wouldn’t provide an update on the players’ status other than to say they were receiving treatment after getting hurt in a season-opening 27-17 win against the New York Jets.
Milano, who hurt his hamstring, was not present for the portion of practice open to the media. He’s Buffalo’s starting weak-side linebacker.
Edmunds, a middle linebacker who hurt his right shoulder, wasn’t wearing pads but took part in the stretching period.
Miller goes on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed injured linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve while he recovers from surgery to repair a dislodged tendon in his left ankle.
Miller got hurt on a freak play last week during an indoor practice. He’s expected to miss the season.
The Broncos also promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby to their active roster.