NFL notes: Alie-Cox signs tender offer from Colts

Mo Alie-Cox will remain a Colt.

Indianapolis said Monday morning that the former VCU basketball star turned NFL tight end has signed his second-round tender offer from the team. The deal will pay him $3.38 million this year.

Alie-Cox was a restricted free agent. Indianapolis offered him the second-round tender last month, which meant it would have the option to match an offer Alie-Cox received from another team or, if Alie-Cox agreed to terms with another team, the Colts would get a second-round pick as compensation.

But the 6-5 267-pounder will be back for what will fifth year overall with Indianapolis after his standout career at VCU (2013-17).

Alie-Cox had his best season in the NFL this past year, with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll have a new quarterback this year, after the Colts traded for the Eagles’ Carson Wentz.

Alie-Cox’s new deal is his most lucrative to date, more than his $2.1 million in estimated career earnings to this point, according to Spotrac.

Alie-Cox has 46 receptions for 620 yards and four TDs in his career.

